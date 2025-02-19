World Emunah's legacy and leadership: Celebrating 90 years and looking ahead

Small in numbers yet powerful spirit - these are the words that are used repeatedly to describe the women of the religious Zionist sector in Israel. This strength was highlighted more than ever before in the 16 months since the war began, with their unwavering resilience and dedication shaping their communities and laying the foundation for a lasting impact on Israeli society.

World Emunah seeks to honor this same spirit as it marks Emunah's 90th anniversary with a groundbreaking event: the World Emunah Women's Leadership in Israel Conference, scheduled for March 6, 2025. The conference will celebrate the organization's commitment to empowering women, fostering leadership, and strengthening community ties. The Rabbanit Sarah Herzog. (Credit: Courtesy)

Founded by Rabbanit Sarah Herzog as a movement dedicated to supporting women and children in need, World Emunah has evolved over the decades into a global force within the religious Zionist community. It supports the operation of a vast network of educational and social welfare institutions across Israel, offering support to women, children, and families from all walks of life.

The upcoming Women's Leadership in Israel Conference will inspire and equip Anglo women to take on leadership roles across various sectors. Meira Lerner, Director of World Emunah, emphasized the event's dual purpose: to honor the organization’s 90-year history and to coincide with International Women’s Day.

“We thought it would be a really beautiful way to celebrate 90 years of Emunah—an organization run by women, led by women, and supporting women,” said Lerner. “At the same time, we wanted to mark International Women’s Day and encourage Anglo women in Israel to embrace leadership positions.”

One of the conference's primary goals is to address Anglo-Israeli women's unique challenges, particularly regarding representation in leadership roles. Lerner pointed out that while Anglo-Israeli women are present in various industries, they often face barriers due to language and social integration.

“I feel that there is a gap when it comes to Anglo women in leadership positions in Israel,” she said. “Even if it’s not always evident, many Anglo women feel discouraged from pursuing leadership roles because they lack role models or networks.”

Tema Klausner, President of World Emunah, agreed, identifying language barriers as a key issue. “Any immigrant generation struggles with language, and Anglo women in Israel are no different,” she said. “The women who succeed as leaders either overcome the language barrier or find roles where Hebrew fluency isn’t a necessity.”

Beyond language, Lerner mentioned another significant challenge: the role of social connections in Israeli society. “Israelis operate on a system of ‘who you know’—whether from school, the army, or childhood communities,” she explained. “For Anglo women who didn’t grow up here, these built-in connections don’t exist, making it harder to break into leadership circles.”

"When Rabbanit Sarah Herzog created Emunah, it was a conglomeration of different organizations doing the same work, and she brought them together," said Klausner. Over the years, Emunah has evolved, "excelling at helping those in need," with its global network, mobilizing support quickly in times of crisis. “We want to create spaces where women can network, find mentors, and realize that they are not alone in this journey,” Lerner added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The past year and a half have been particularly challenging for Israeli women, many of whom have shouldered additional responsibilities while their spouses were called to military service. Klausner emphasized the resilience of women, particularly within the religious Zionist community.

“There are so many women in Israel - from the Anglo community and the religious-zionist community - who have had to manage everything—home, work, and family—while their husbands were in the army,” she said. “But the beauty of our community is that no one is left alone. There’s always a support system, whether through Emunah or local networks.”

She shared the story of an Olah from France, whose husband fell in combat. “She had no family here, but the women of Emunah—particularly the French-speaking community—immediately rallied around her to ensure she felt supported and not alone,” Klausner recounted.

Beyond its work in Israel, World Emunah is also deeply involved in international Jewish organizations, such as the World Zionist Congress (WZC). According to Klausner, religious Zionist women must have a voice in global Jewish leadership.

“There are strong women in the WZC, but our perspectives as religious Zionist women are unique,” she said. “World Emunah is an independent member of the WZC, meaning we vote based on our values, not along party lines. We advocate for what’s best for our community, our women, and our movement.”

Lerner added that the Zionist Congress provides an essential platform for addressing pressing Jewish and Israeli issues. “Whether it’s about Aliyah, antisemitism, the draft law, or Jewish identity, the religious Zionist women’s perspective must be heard,” she said. “We are women, we are religious, we are Zionists, and our values blend together in a way that deserves representation.”

As World Emunah looks to the future, its leadership is committed to expanding opportunities for women and strengthening their role in Israeli society. The upcoming conference is just one step in a broader effort to empower Anglo women and ensure they have the tools, networks, and confidence to take on leadership roles.

“There is a need for women to step up into leadership positions, and we want to inspire them to do so,” said Lerner. “By bringing together diverse speakers—Anglo women, Israeli women, and leaders from various sectors—we hope to show that it’s possible, that there is a path forward.”

Klausner reinforced this vision, urging women from the Anglo and religious-Zionist communities to seize the opportunity. “We need more Anglo women in leadership, in politics, in business, in education—everywhere,” she said. “This is our chance to step up, make a difference, and shape the future of Israel.”

This article was written in collaboration with World Emunah.