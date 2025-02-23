OU Israel inaugurates new headquarters

Hundreds of olim, leaders, CEOs of OU kosher-certified companies, donors, and supporters gathered earlier this month in Jerusalem’s Har Hotzvim neighborhood to celebrate the inauguration of the new OU Israel headquarters.

OU Israel Executive Director Rabbi Avi Berman proclaimed: “This chanukat habayit [“building dedication”] marks a significant milestone in fulfilling our vision of supporting English-speaking olim and at-risk Israeli teens throughout Israel.”

President Isaac Herzog congratulated the organization on its move, remarking, “The OU has long maintained a strong presence in being a positive force for Israel, and at this moment of crisis the organization is sending a clear message – ‘Here I am!’”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi were presented with miniature olive trees in appreciation of their commitment and dedication to Israel’s residents and their partnerships with the OU. Lion also announced his intention to allocate space for the construction of a global education center for OU Israel activities at the capital’s entrance.

Affixing the mezuzah

The mezuzah-affixing ceremony was led by Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu. Chani Shlomo, widow of fallen officer Adir Shlomo of Sderot, shared her gratitude for the OU Israel Teen Center in that city – so instrumental for her son, Liav, after the loss of his father on Oct. 7. Rabbi Avi Berman speaking at the new OU Center in Jerusalem (credit: Shmuel Ungar)

The new headquarters, affirmed Berman, “embodies our expanded mission to create [a] positive influence and spread goodness.”

Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, OU executive vice president and COO, intoned, “Baruch HaMakom. Baruch Hu [“Blessed is the place/God, blessed is it/He”]... The OU’s new headquarters in Jerusalem represents a significant strategic shift in our organization’s international trajectory.

“Israel has always been at the heart of Jews in North America and at the OU... Our new home enables us to expand our focus outward and into the community [via] the expansion of JLIC [Jewish learning initiative on campus] to 10 campuses; helping teen olim find their place through NCSY; new partnerships with more communities throughout Israel; Yachad for individuals with disabilities; and so much more.”

Helping to fulfill all this? Esti Moskovitz, the new OU director of Anglo engagement and programming in Israel. 