Terrorist Muhammed Abu Warda spotted at Hamas ceremony in Gaza

Palestinian terrorist Muhammed Abu Warda, who was released from Israeli jail in the current hostage-ceasefire deal, attended the Hamas ceremony in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, KAN news reported.

In addition to Abu Warda, other Palestinian security prisoners were reportedly seen in the audience of Hamas's ceremony ahead of the release of the four slain hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz.

According to Israel's public broadcaster, Abu Warda was serving 48 life sentences for being involved in terror attacks in the 1990s, including two terror attacks on the number 18 bus that killed 44 people.

Egyptian refusal

Israel agreed to his release on condition that he be deported abroad. However, this did not come about due to Egyptian refusal, the report noted.

As part of the deal, Egypt agreed to serve as a transit station. However, according to KAN, Egypt conditioned the entry of new Palestinian security prisoners into its territory with the evacuation of others who were already there.