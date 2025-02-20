Gazans can emigrate, but preventing Palestinian resurgence in Gaza is 'top priority' - Sa'ar

Israel’s main priority remains preventing the reemergence of an armed Palestinian force in Gaza, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar emphasized in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov. Addressing former US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s Palestinian population, Sa’ar did not explicitly endorse the plan but acknowledged its potential feasibility.

“If someone wants to emigrate and another country is willing to accept them, that is a legitimate, moral solution,” he said. However, he stressed that Israel’s main priority remains preventing the reemergence of an armed Palestinian force in Gaza.

He added that Israel will not accept a ceasefire deal that allows Hamas to maintain control of Gaza or dictates the country’s security terms.

Sa’ar emphasized that while negotiations for hostage releases remain a priority, Israel cannot compromise on its strategic objectives. He outlined three potential paths: securing a deal within 10 days, resuming military operations, or extending the current phase of negotiations to allow for further exchanges.

“The fundamental issue is Gaza’s future—who will control it and how it will be disarmed,” he said. “Hamas is trying to replicate Hezbollah’s model in Lebanon, maintaining military dominance while outsourcing governance. That is unacceptable to us.” Israel’s main priority remains preventing the reemergence of an armed Palestinian force in Gaza, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar emphasized in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov. (credit: CONFERENCE OF PRESIDENTS)

Reactions to Trump’s proposal

The foreign minister reiterated that while the relocation proposal presents a possible avenue, Israel's ultimate goal is to ensure security and prevent a repeat of the October 7 attacks.

Turning to Lebanon, Sa’ar highlighted Iran’s efforts to smuggle funds to Hezbollah via Turkey to rebuild its military capabilities.

“Iran is systematically funneling money into Lebanon, at least 12 times that we know of,” he said. “This money is crucial for Hezbollah, not just militarily, but also to maintain its social base.”

He called for greater international cooperation to prevent Hezbollah’s resurgence, warning that any renewed conflict in Lebanon must end with Hezbollah significantly weakened.

Sa’ar concluded by underscoring Israel’s determination to see the war through to a decisive victory. “We must ensure that this war ends in triumph, not in surrender,” he said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He also cautioned that failure to dismantle Hamas’ control in Gaza would only invite further violence. “One of the released hostages told me that her captors boasted they would return within two or three years to launch an even greater attack,” he recalled. “We cannot allow that to happen.”