'The Abraham Accords will survive October 7,' says former Austrian chancellor - interview

If you’ve seen someone who looks just like the former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz sitting in Tel Aviv cafes drinking espressos and eating a fresh pastry, you aren’t hallucinating. This young man, who headed the Austrian government at the crazily young age of 31, has visited Israel at least once a month in the past few years since he invested in a tech initiative based in our small but booming county.

The Jerusalem Post interviewed him – symbolically at the headquarters of the Likud movement in Tel Aviv – immediately after the launch of a book about Kurz’s life written by Eldad Beck, a veteran journalist and Post contributor.

“When I left politics,” Kurz began, sipping his seltzer, “I decided to spend half my time in the Middle East. I’m in Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi at least once a month.” He paused, scanning the room, filled with pictures and paintings of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the founder of the Revisionist Zionist movement. “I fell in love with the region. The potential here is incredible.”

For Kurz, the Middle East’s pace of change is intoxicating. He described Tel Aviv’s “vibrant tech community” and the United Arab Emirates’ “abundant capital and innovation.” But more than the economic prospects, the vision of peace – symbolized by the Abraham Accords – captivated him.

“There are so many people who want to live together peacefully and work together,” he said. “Thanks to leadership like we see in the UAE, this dream is becoming a reality.” Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is seen prior to his meeting with Israeli President Shimon Peres at the presidential compound in Jerusalem on April 22, 2014. (credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP)

Kurz, born on August 27, 1986, in Vienna, Austria, emerged as a prominent figure in European politics by becoming the world’s youngest head of government at 31. He served as Austria’s Chancellor from December 2017 to May 2019 and again from January 2020 until his resignation in October 2021, amid corruption allegations. Before his chancellorship, Kurz held the position of foreign affairs minister from 2013 to 2017.

After stepping down from politics, he transitioned into the private sector, co-founding Dream Security, an Israel-based cybersecurity firm and working as a global strategist for Thiel Capital.

Kurz has also faced legal challenges, including a conviction for perjury in February 2024. A Vienna court found he had provided false testimony during a parliamentary inquiry into government corruption, resulting in an eight-month suspended jail sentence. Kurz has announced plans to appeal the verdict, describing it as “surprising” and “unfair.”

“THE ABRAHAM Accords changed everything. It was a huge, huge success,” Kurz emphasized. “If you ask me, despite October 7 and the difficult days we’re living through, I’m very optimistic that this will continue to be a huge success story for the whole region.”

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the UAE and Bahrain. The agreements were hailed as a historic step toward Middle East peace but have faced challenges.

Kurz pointed out that terrorist groups, backed by countries such as Iran, have actively tried to derail the progress. “The attacks on October 7 were not just aimed at Israel; they were designed to stop the process of normalization with Saudi Arabia,” he noted. “It’s a temporary setback, but I believe the vision of a peaceful and prosperous Middle East is resilient.”

After the Post noted that the accords marked a turning point in regional diplomacy, Kurz highlighted the importance of leadership in this context.

“Leaders in the UAE have shown remarkable vision. They’ve demonstrated that peace and collaboration are not just ideals but achievable goals,” he said. “I hope others in the region will follow their example.”

Kurz shared his observations from frequent visits to the region.

“When I visit Bahrain or the UAE, I meet people who genuinely want to coexist peacefully with Israelis. They see the potential in working together,” he said. “But the region’s progress hinges on reducing support for terrorist groups. If countries like Iran continue backing organizations like Hamas, it undermines everything.”

The signing of the Abraham Accords represented more than just diplomatic agreements; it symbolized a paradigm shift in regional politics. For decades, the Arab-Israeli conflict had defined Middle Eastern geopolitics, with peace efforts often stalling over contentious issues, notably Palestinian statehood. The accords bypassed these traditional obstacles by focusing on mutual economic interests and regional security concerns.

Kurz elaborated, “The agreements showed that peace is possible even when not all conflicts are resolved. They paved the way for practical trade, tourism, and technology cooperation.”

The Post pressed Kurz on the role of the United States in advancing the Abraham Accords. Kurz was confident. “I’ve known Trump and his team to stick to their promises,” he said. “I’m hopeful they’ll work toward Saudi Arabia’s normalization with Israel. That would be a game-changer.”

When asked about expectations from the new Donald Trump administration in the US, Kurz said he sees “Trump and his team as people who try to do exactly what they promised to do during the elections.”

“As a European,” he said, “I hope he will start with the war in Ukraine; I really see a chance to end this conflict, this war of aggression from Russia, which has lasted by far too long.”

When it comes to the Middle East, he explained, “I think that countries like Iran will hopefully be scared to support terrorist organizations in the way they did it in the past, as well as up until recently. The region will become much more secure, and I think this will be something positive for everybody, no matter if it’s Jews or Muslims, people suffering from Hamas, or people suffering from the Houthis.”

THE CONVERSATION shifted to Europe, where Kurz has deep roots and firsthand experience. “Antisemitism in Europe has reached an all-time high,” Kurz admitted with a heavy sigh. “It’s a shame, but we have to fight it, especially the new forms of antisemitism brought by radical Islamist ideologies and, increasingly, from the extreme Left.”

The Post couldn’t resist digging deeper, asking why Europe’s leadership remains critical of Israel.

Kurz’s response was candid. “Many European leaders don’t understand the reality on the ground in Israel,” he said. “They still talk about a two-state solution as if it’s feasible, even though it’s clear – especially after October 7 – that it’s not.”

He added, “The terrorist attacks were designed to stop normalization with Saudi Arabia and to derail the Abraham Accords. Unfortunately, they’ve succeeded, at least temporarily. But I’m still optimistic. Ultimately, the need to combat terrorism and support peaceful coexistence will prevail.”

Kurz’s nuanced perspective comes from years of navigating Europe’s complex political landscape. He acknowledged the rise of far Right parties but argued that their success often stemmed from legitimate grievances. “People are frustrated with uncontrolled migration, economic stagnation, and woke ideologies,” he stated. “They want secure borders, a strong economy, and clarity on societal norms.”

Kurz elaborated further, pointing out that socioeconomic challenges have exacerbated Europe’s political polarization. “The middle class feels squeezed. They see their livelihoods threatened by automation, globalization, and ineffective governance,” he said. “This creates fertile ground for populist movements.”

Another movement Kurz sees as becoming more popular in Europe is the extreme Left, which influences many areas of life.

“The woke movement is also strong in Europe,” he said. “When you see countries decide that they aren’t just two genders, but 17, and that everybody has a right to change its gender once a year... So that’s not understandable for many people, and also nothing I can understand,” he insisted.

“So if you ask me, the reason why the Center-Right and the far Right are getting stronger is that people just want politicians who try to make their countries economically strong and successful. They want to live in a secure society, which means not everybody who wants should be able to enter illegally.”

In the September 2024 Austrian legislative elections, the far Right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) – led by Herbert Kickl – secured a historic victory with 28.8% of the vote, marking its best-ever result. This outcome positioned the FPÖ to lead the government for the first time since World War II. The conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) – formerly led by Sebastian Kurz – experienced a decline, finishing second with 26.3% of the vote. This result reflected a significant shift in Austria’s political landscape, with the ÖVP losing its dominant position.

Following the election, coalition negotiations among mainstream parties, including the ÖVP, the Social Democrats (SPO), and the liberal Neos, failed to produce a government. Consequently, President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked Kickl with forming a new government, potentially making him Austria’s first far Right chancellor since World War II. The ÖVP, now under the leadership of Christian Stocker, has expressed openness to coalition talks with the FPÖ. This development indicates a willingness to collaborate with the far Right, a significant departure from previous stances.

Austria's political landscape has shifted

Kurz reflected on the implications of these changes. “The political landscape in Austria has shifted dramatically,” he said. “The rise of the FPÖ highlights the frustrations people feel – frustrations with migration, economic stagnation, and the lack of clear leadership.”

Kurz expressed concern about the international implications of these changes. “Austria has always been a bridge between East and West,” he said. “It’s crucial that we maintain our role as a mediator and not become isolated due to divisive politics.”

These political shifts have raised domestic and international concerns, given the FPÖ’s historical roots and policy positions. Kurz emphasized the need for a balanced approach. “It’s essential to address people’s legitimate concerns without fueling division,” he said.

Kurz said he is willing to bet that very soon, we will see a new Austrian government headed by the FPÖ and with members from the Center-Right party, which he used to lead. “I think in a few weeks from now, we will see if that is successful,” he said of this type of coalition.

MIGRATION, A contentious issue across Europe, was another focal point. Kurz didn’t mince words. “The EU’s current system is broken,” he declared. “We’re not attracting the best talent in the world. Instead, we’re allowing [in] uncontrolled flows of people, many of whom lack basic skills like literacy in their own languages.”

His critique wasn’t limited to policy. Kurz lamented how countries such as Germany, which has welcomed millions of refugees in recent years, are now grappling with integration challenges.

“Europe’s diversity has always been its strength,” he said. “But if we can’t create secure and prosperous societies, we risk losing that.”

Kurz elaborated on the broader implications of migration policy. “Successful countries around the world manage migration carefully,” he said. “They attract the best and brightest while also maintaining control over their borders. Europe needs to adopt a similar approach if it wants to thrive in the 21st century.”

“I THINK many people feel that the conversation around these issues has become too extreme,” he said about the discussion of gender.

“There’s a difference between supporting equal rights and imposing radical policies that people disagree with. In Austria, for example, there has been a lot of resistance to policies that redefine gender or allow for multiple gender identities. Many voters are frustrated when governments focus on these issues while ignoring economic challenges or migration concerns.

“I personally believe in a balanced approach. People should be free to live however they choose, but we also need to respect traditional values. What we’re seeing now in Europe is a reaction to progressive overreach. Many people feel like they’re being forced to accept radical changes without discussion. That’s why we’re seeing the rise of Center-Right and far Right parties across the continent,” Kurz explained.

The Post pressed him on the implications of these challenges for Jewish communities in Europe. Kurz’s response was stark. “The rise in antisemitism makes Europe feel less safe for Jews. This isn’t the Europe I want to belong to. We must fight to ensure all religious groups can live securely.”

Kurz also pointed to the cultural implications of migration. “Integration isn’t just about economics; it’s about values and identity,” he said. “We need to ensure that newcomers respect the principles of democracy, equality, and freedom that define Europe.”