Avera Mengistu, Hisham al-Sayed released from Gaza in stable physical condition

Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed were in stable condition upon release from Gaza captivity on Saturday, alleviating fears over the health of the two held captive since 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The two former hostages, who were kept captive by Hamas for over 7,000 combined days, were released on Saturday along with Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, and Eliya Cohen.

Ichilov Hospital's deputy director-general, prof. Gil Foyer, said on Saturday that circumstances behind Mengistu and Sayed's "prolonged captivity had created a complicated reality.

Foyer stressed, however, that initial results showed both Hisham and Avera arrived in Israel in stable physical condition, "one that allowed them to reunite with their families.

"We will continue to assess Hisham and Avera's condition over the coming days and beyond. Their situation is extremely complex, not only physically." Former hostage, Avera Mengistu, reunited with his family after 10 years of Hamas captivity (credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

'Emotionally, mentally destroyed'

Sayed's father, Sha'ban, told KAN Reshet B on Saturday that his son's "mental condition is very difficult; he doesn't communicate... he is emotionally and mentally destroyed."

Meanwhile, families of the four remaining ex-captives have chosen not to reveal their medical condition at this time, Beilinson Hospital Director Dr. Lena Koren Feldman said in a Saturday statement.

"Omer, Eliya, Tal, and Omer went through a difficult period in captivity. At the request of the families, we will not provide details on their condition," she said.

"At this time, a multidisciplinary team is conducting a comprehensive evaluation with personalized adaptation for each of the hostages.

"Some of the hostages experienced difficult events on the day of the abduction and afterwards; we will provide them with comprehensive and personalized treatment, including emotional and rehabilitative support during hospitalization and also after release as needed."