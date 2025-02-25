Sa'ar: Hamas, PIJ creating a new front against Israel in Syria

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Jihad are operating in Syria to create an additional front against Israel, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said during a meeting with senior European officials in Brussels on Monday.

"Hamas and PIJ are acting in Syria to create another front against Israel there," Sa'ar noted.

He further addressed the new Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, dubbing it "a Jihadist Islamist terror group."

'Exacting vengeance'

"Everyone knows who Al-Sharaa is. Not only are they not inclusive. They are exacting vengeance on Alawites. They are harming the Kurds. We will not compromise the security on our border," Sa'ar noted. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the EU-Israel Association Council in Brussels, Belgium. February 24, 2025. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Sa'ar made his remarks during the EU-Israel Association Council, the forum which manages EU-Israeli relations.