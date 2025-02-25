IDF won operational freedom but halted defeat of Hamas to spare hostages, researcher says

Due to its activities in Gaza throughout the war, the IDF achieved a level of operational freedom that allows it, even to this day, to be able to send a battalion across the enclave and reach the coast within hours, Dr. Harel Chorev, a senior researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies said at a security briefing hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) last Tuesday.

Dr. Chorev went on to say that the IDF was capable of having concluded the war against Hamas but refrained from striking nearly a third of Gaza to avoid harming hostages.

Yesha Council chair and Mateh Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz and Professor Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies and Misgav Institute, also participated in the CAM security briefing.

“We didn't attack 30% of the Gaza Strip because of the hostages. Because we knew that they're keeping hostages in the central camps, which is a huge area,” the researcher said. “Also other areas, like central Gaza and places where we knew that hostages were being kept.”

Due to these considerations for the well-being of the hostages, the IDF has thus far been unable to eliminate the terror group, he added. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Leverage Israel has over Hamas

Nevertheless, the Dr. Chorev stated that Israel has two significant areas of leverage over Hamas.

“One is obviously the military, once we decide to go back to war. Desirably, without the hostages [in Gaza], or at least with the very few of them,” he said. “And the second leverage is what the Gaza Strip, and Hamas particularly, needs for reconstruction; all the resources for reconstruction.”

The researcher continued, explaining that this latter area of leverage is powerful because Israel, while allowing necessities such as food and water into Gaza, would not permit resources, such as cement, iron, and other materials that could be used by Hamas to rebuild its military infrastructure, to enter.

Further, Dr. Chorev added, regional donor countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also unwilling to make any investment whatsoever into sending these kinds of materials into Gaza.

Due to these pressures, he continued, Hamas has been showing signs that it is willing to relinquish its governmental power in Gaza.

“However, they are not willing to leave or to demilitarize. They want to keep their weapons. And this is the central issue, this is the key issue. Without them forgoing their weapons, nothing will be advanced,” he noted, adding. “The Arab countries, like Egypt, are threatening Hamas to accept, because otherwise Israel will go in.”

Speaking on who might replace Hamas as the governmental entity in Gaza, Dr. Chorev said the most likely outcome would be that it would be other Palestinians, albeit not the Palestinian Authority.

“The Palestinian Authority (PA) doesn't enjoy any legitimacy in the Gaza Strip,” he said, noting that Gazans see the PA as “West Bankers” and not as locals.

Before that, however, there would be a short, imperfect but necessary phase of martial law before governance was transitioned to local elements, he added.

Then would come the crucial deradicalization process in Gaza.

“You know, in Israel, we hear all kinds of commentators saying [deradicalization] is a fantasy. These people didn't learn history, simply. I want to say loud and clear, deradicalization is a process that we see in many, many places, including in the Arab and Muslim world. And it's necessary.”

Dr. Chorev noted, however, that Israel alone would maintain responsibility to counter major security threats throughout this process.

Finally, following comments from US President Donald Trump on American involvement in Gaza, Dr. Chorev said that he didn’t think US military personnel would end up in Gaza after the war.

“I don't think we will see American boots on the ground. And I think President Trump, as well, emphasized it. He said that ‘we will not send soldiers.’ And particularly not this government that is thinking about evacuating American soldiers from Syria. I don't see them deploying them in the Gaza Strip. It will be the IDF. Maybe, though I don't give it [high] odds, [it could be] some sort of an international force. But really I don't see it happening. I trust only the IDF in that sense," he concluded.