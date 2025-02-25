Israel Police warns against fake news, incitement ahead of Ramadan in Jerusalem

As the holy month of Ramadan is set to start at the end of the week, Israel Police is preparing to “ensure prayers take place safely and securely while maintaining public order,” its Spokesperson's Unit announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The Muslim holiday of Ramadan is marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset, prayer, reflection, and community. Muslims believe this month is when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Israel Police noted that terrorist organizations exploit Ramadan to “incite and disseminate misleading narratives about events in Jerusalem, especially in the Old City and on the Temple Mount.” False publications and narratives—such as misleading images, edited videos, slogans, and music—can influence the behavior of young people at holy sites, they added, and can provoke unrest.

An Israeli source recently told N12 that "the volatility of Ramadan will largely depend on the situation in Gaza." The Israeli news outlet reported that this week, Israel’s security establishment is set to recommend limited access to the Temple Mount due to a heightened fear of attacks.

In 2023, during Ramadan evening prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel Police injured 50 Palestinians and arrested about 400 after they barricaded themselves in the mosque amid fears of religious provocations. As a response, rockets launched by armed Palestinian groups were sent into Israel from Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel Police issue a warning against fake news ahead of Ramadan. (Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit)

Previous calls for incitement during Ramadan

Last year, despite now-dead Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh calling for Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank to march to al-Aqsa Mosque at the start of Ramadan, the holiday passed without major incidents.

Ramadan will start on either Friday or Saturday this week, depending on when sundown begins.

Simcha Pasko/The Media Line and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.