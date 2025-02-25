State did not meet its obligation for equal representation of women - High Court

Israel's High Court determined that the state did not meet its obligations for equal representation of women in senior positions in the public sector, as stated in a ruling published on Monday.

The ruling was on a 2023 petition submitted by the women's organizations Forum Dvora, Israel Women's Network, and Na'amat.

The petition called on the court to examine a lack of representation of women in directors-general positions in Israel's government and followed the appointments of 10 men to directors-general roles. After the petition was filed, another 17 men were appointed to these roles, along with the appointment of one woman.

As of July 2024, just two women were serving as director-general of a government office out of 29 directors-general.

"In opposition of the intent of the legislature, women are hardly represented in the senior management levels of public service," Judge Noam Sohlberg said in the ruling.

"As such [they] are not partners, practically speaking, in a great deal of decisions made in the country," he added.

Sohlberg also said that guidelines set by the state for ensuring fair hiring practices are not in line with the obligations of the state set by law, especially when it comes to the obligation to "work actively to promote equal representation among state employees," which applies "at all levels and professions."

State must set new guidelines

The state must set new guidelines that will uphold the law, he added, also saying that the state must pay NIS 10,000 to the petitioners for their expenses.

Judge Khaled Kabub also signed the ruling and added that, hopefully, it is now "clear to all the obligation of proper representation for women in public bodies, in senior jobs around the decision-making table."

"This applies to the government in its appointment of directors-general to government ministries particularly, and non-tender positions in public service in general."

According to the petitioners, segregating women from the decision-making table in government ministries severely harms equality, causing harm to women.

The petitioners also said that just 26% of those in government "position of trust" roles (roles of a specific definition that require trust between the employer and the employee) are women and that many of these women are not in senior positions, but are in administrative ones such as secretaries.