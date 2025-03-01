Bridging the gap: IACC's ambitious project to boost informal education in Arab communities

Access of the Arab public in Israel to informal education has always been an issue. For the Arab community, systemic barriers and a lack of culturally relevant programming have often hindered the potential of informal education.

Now a significant development promises to reshape this landscape: The Israel Association of Community Centers has won a landmark five-year tender to implement a comprehensive plan for the Arab sector. This initiative, with a potential budget of NIS 400 million, signifies a major investment in the future of these communities.

The IACC is a government-sanctioned company dubbed the largest social organization in Israel, operating a nationwide network of 192 community centers in 1,000 branches, serving approximately three million residents in most local authorities across Israel.

The organization operates in all sectors and populations of society, in the geographical social periphery, in large cities and local councils, among the secular, religious, ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, Bedouin, Druze, Circassians, and new and veteran immigrants.

An executive arm of the Israeli government, it is a home for promoting partnerships and national initiatives while creating cooperation and power multipliers with the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society organizations, with a scope of activity costing approximately NIS 5 billion and employing approximately 35,000 employees.

“We are the organization responsible for informal education in Israel, from birth to old age,” explained Tal Basechess, CEO of the IACC. “We operate in most local authorities, across all sectors, and address the diverse challenges facing Israeli society.”

With a presence in 75% of Arab communities, the IACC already has established connections and a deep understanding of the local context.

“The state recognizes us as an independent entity tasked with building communities,” Basechess commented, highlighting the IACC’s collaborative approach, working closely with local authorities, schools, and other organizations.

He emphasized the speed and efficiency with which the IACC can implement programs, citing examples like vocational Hebrew courses and skills training, particularly for women in the Arab community.

Projects operated by the IACC in the Arab sector include the Culture Coordinators program, an official function responsible for the field of culture in local authorities. Stay updated with the latest news!

The program allows for the appointment of designated coordinators, holding of diverse cultural events, and strengthening the community identity through art, music, and literature.

Another example is a volunteer project called Arriving for Good, which garnered great success in Arab society. The project recruits retirees for significant community activity, allowing them to take an active part in strengthening informal education, making knowledge accessible to the younger generation, and deepening intergenerational ties.

"Our advantage is that we know how to quickly translate plans into action," Basechess stated. "We operate on the ground and are familiar with the people, the communities, and their challenges. This allows us to provide valuable information to decision-makers and suggest effective strategies for addressing challenges and promoting social mobility."

The IACC also plays a crucial role in navigating complex local dynamics. “Often, we act as a buffer, managing funds and employing staff, which can be a significant advantage for local authorities who may face political or even criminal pressures from external actors,” Basechess explained.

He described how the IACC’s financial management can alleviate pressure on local municipalities, allowing them to avoid potential conflicts with outside groups.

What sets this new tender apart is the process itself. "Unlike previous programs where the state directly allocated funds to us as an implementing body, this time we competed in a tender like any other provider," Basechess clarified.

He added that this competitive process underscores the IACC’s commitment to excellence and innovation. “Our experience working in schools and leading previous educational initiatives, including a five-year plan for the Education Ministry in the Arab and Bedouin sectors, positions us well for this undertaking.”

Basechess highlighted the intensive nature of the tender process, emphasizing that the IACC has a dedicated projects department for such competitions, just like any other business.

The scale of the project is immense. The five-year plan will reach more than 2,000 institutions across the Arab, Bedouin, and Druze communities, employing thousands of professionals in education and informal education.

Basechess explained that the focus of this plan will be on bridging educational gaps, improving academic achievement, preventing dropout rates, nurturing informal education, and developing local leadership.

The program also aims to enhance core subjects like math and English, improve Hebrew-language skills, support students with learning disabilities, and prepare students for psychometric exams – all in addition to the formal school curriculum.

"We believe in empowering all communities and sectors in Israel," Basechess stated. "We want to provide the tools necessary to reduce existing gaps, foster unity, and strengthen essential skills, ultimately contributing to better citizenship." He emphasized the importance of bridging divides within Israeli society, connecting different communities, and strengthening areas where they are lacking.

Society – not sector

“I prefer the word ‘hevra’ [society] instead of ‘migzar’ [sector],” Adel Khatib, the North District manager of the IACC, told the Magazine. “While the latter implies partition or seclusion, the former is more associated with unity.”

Khatib has almost a decade of experience managing the diverse Northern District, which encompasses 72 local authorities, Arab and Jewish communities, mixed cities, as well as Druze and Circassian populations. He offered further insights into the challenges and opportunities in informal education within Arab communities.

“The IACC’s involvement brings about a fundamental change,” Khatib commented. “Community centers, which offer services beyond those legally mandated like schools or social welfare offices, add significant value.”

He emphasized the growing demand for the IACC’s services within Arab local authorities, acknowledging that, though basic services like sanitation and infrastructure were previously prioritized, there is now a greater understanding of the importance of culture and informal education.

“The establishment of a community center in Tamra in 1971, for instance, the first in an Arab community, made a significant difference,” Khatib illustrated. “Tamra now has a thriving scene of theaters and musicians, demonstrating the long-term impact of investing in these areas.”

He pointed out that after 2015, there was a surge in requests from Arab local authorities to join the IACC, though these requests weren’t always immediately fulfilled due to differing priorities.

Khatib highlighted the disparities that still exist. “Things that were available in the Jewish sector years ago are only now reaching some Arab communities,” he observed.

He stressed the IACC's respectful approach to working with local authorities, emphasizing collaboration and avoiding a top-down approach. "We come with a platform and encourage local actors to develop it," Khatib said.

Toward a better society

He pointed to the importance of collaboration between community centers and formal education institutions.“I believe that formal and informal education should be integrated,” Khatib asserted. “While formal education provides knowledge, informal education cultivates values, leadership, and personal growth.”

He mentioned the difficulty Arab communities sometimes face in managing their own programs, citing a lack of qualified staff.

He also described successful IACC youth leadership initiatives that engage young people in discussions about identity, narrative, and community involvement. “These programs help develop leadership skills, promote volunteerism, and instill important values,” Khatib said.

Khatib also addressed the limited awareness about the issue of Sherut Leumi (National Service) among Arab youth. “We need platforms that promote this dialogue,” he stated.

He recognized the complexities of addressing issues like violence and crime within Arab communities, attributing them to a lack of opportunities and engagement.

“These young people sometimes end up on the fringes, involved in criminal activities,” Khatib lamented.

He described how the IACC has a forum of Arab managers who meet monthly to discuss the challenges and needs of their communities. “We are part of the process of addressing these issues,” Khatib stated. “We might not solve everything, but we play an important role.” He emphasized the willingness of the IACC to take on this challenge and find relevant ways to contribute.

Khatib said that local authorities are interested in working with the IACC because it brings resources to develop their communities, both financial and conceptual.

He acknowledged the initial skepticism some authorities might have, particularly given their own financial constraints.

“They might ask, ‘What’s the added value?’” Khatib said. “They’ve been preoccupied with other things, like the pandemic and the war and meeting basic needs, due to limited resources.”

He pointed out that many Arab local authorities face financial challenges, with a significant percentage of residents living below the poverty line, and limited revenue from industrial zones or businesses. "This restricts their ability to sustain long-term programs," Khatib noted.

The keys to the future

Looking ahead, Khatib believes that the key to success lies in effective implementation. “The biggest challenge is having enough skilled and professional personnel to run these programs,” he commented.He stressed the importance of community involvement in decision-making processes, ensuring that programs are tailored to local needs.

“The partnership between local government, the third sector, and the business sector is crucial,” Khatib concluded.While acknowledging potential political obstacles, he expressed confidence that community centers will be able to overcome these challenges.

The IACC’s five-year plan represents a significant opportunity to bridge gaps, empower communities, and build a brighter future for Arab youth in Israel. It is a testament to the power of informal education to transform lives and strengthen society as a whole. 