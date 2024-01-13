Israel's Rosie the Riviters: Unsung heroes keeping Israel from collapse

With the ongoing war removing hundreds of thousands of Israelis from the workforce, even in essential industries such as hospitals, current and former B’not Sherut (National Service women) are working tirelessly to keep the country’s vital sectors operational.

The concept of Sherut Leumi, or National Service, pertains to young Israeli men and women who choose to fulfill their National Service obligation outside of the IDF, often in social or community services, most commonly in hospitals and schools. Many serve with dedication and passion, and their commitment does not wane, even after their official term of service ends.

Lone B’not Sherut are equivalent to lone soldiers, usually having made aliyah on their own and living in the country without adequate family support.

Stepping in when needed the most

When the war broke out, many people fled – but these women stepped in. And in a busy environment like a hospital, having more hands on deck can make all the difference.

Tamar Segal carried out her National Service at Jerusalem’s Hadassah University Hospital-Ein Kerem gynecology and obstetrics unit. Now she and some of her fellow former B’not Sherut are back volunteering there. Three former B'not Sherut (L to R): Bracha Bayla, Michal Lenchus, Tamar Segal (credit: Michal Lenchus)

“I want to help, and this is what I know how to do,” she said. “I take vitals, help make sure the unit is stocked, run errands across the hospital, and generally assist the nursing staff.”

She compared the current situation to the COVID pandemic in that “people are getting used to a terrible ‘new normal.’” However, “it’s harder to settle in when all of a sudden there’s a siren and all the patients need to cram into the stairwell.” Advertisement

Other former B’not Sherut have been helping out in different roles throughout the hospital. Michal Lenchus, who completed her National Service at Hadassah two years ago, is a student nurse; “but because I’m in my second year, I haven’t yet done any rotations, so they can’t hire me,” she explained. “I am working in the oncology ward because they’re understaffed there.”

She said she does “pretty much whatever they need, whether it’s doing a Bat Sherut job like being a nurse’s assistant; treating wounds; treating patients; giving the care they need; helping them eat; helping them go to the bathroom; helping the secretary; organizing files and equipment; helping give an EKG or bed bath. It really depends on the day.”

Originally, Lenchus wanted to help treat the war wounded but now understands that her current job is just as important.

“The wounded are getting a lot of help, but that takes away attention from other aspects of the hospital that need to be kept running,” she explained. “People still need to get chemo, people still need to get their treatment. Cancer doesn’t stop, unfortunately.”

Another Bat Sherut, Ayelet Strauss, is working in the neonatal intensive care unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. She works many hours during the day, often without breaks, ensuring that supplies reach where they are needed and helping with administrative tasks that keep the hospital functioning smoothly.

Every day is different, she said. “It’s always a surprise what the day will look like. The regular staff always need an extra helping hand, so I’m glad to be there to assist.”

Work of B’not Sherut is vital

Without the B’not Sherut, systems would become dysfunctional or could even collapse.

Even before the war, Israel was suffering from a severe shortage of doctors, nurses, other medical professionals, as well as teachers. Because of this, the work of B’not Sherut has become vital.

What would happen if a hospital like Shaare Zedek suddenly lost all of its B’not Sherut?

“It would be a bit crazy,” Strauss said. “Many girls help do things that the doctors and nurses are too busy and don’t have time to do, like taking patients to X-rays and CT scans, giving food to patients, bringing samples to the labs, taking EKG tests... The list goes on. There is so much to do at the hospital besides medicine. A lot goes on during the day, and it really helps to have the B’not Sherut there.”

“Even when you’re fully staffed, it still can feel like there aren’t enough hands on deck,” Lenchus said. “Hospital staff is critical, especially in times like these where doctors or nurses may have been called up [for IDF reservist duty] or can’t work as many shifts because they have to be at home with their kids.”

Despite this, Sherut Leumi has often been cast aside in importance compared to serving in the IDF, with the hardworking B’not Sherut often not getting much respect or recognition from the wider Israeli public compared to those serving in the military.

In 2021, a survey found that most (62%) respondents believed that Sherut Leumi and B’not Sherut were undervalued, even though an overwhelming majority (91%) recognized that the service was needed.

B’not Sherut often struggle with very low pay, poor – or in some cases uninhabitable – housing options, incredibly long hours, and a lack of support. And while plenty of organizations exist to help raise funds or send supplies and equipment to the IDF, B’not Sherut have the aid of only a handful of organizations, such as The Michael Levin Base.

This has led many B’not Sherut to feel underappreciated, despite their hard work.

“The soldiers are the ones on the front lines, but people don’t realize just how much work the B’not Sherut do,” Lenchus said.

Segal explained that at first, she felt that the B’not Sherut were unseen and that their efforts were not being recognized.

“It’s not that the soldiers don’t deserve support, I just felt overlooked,” she stated.

“I came in on the first Sunday of the war and I didn’t bring lunch with me. There was no food in the hospital mall, so I had to buy food from the cafeteria. It was very hard to hear about all the things being sent to the soldiers while I was packing myself a cheese sandwich for lunch every day to go to work for free in a hospital.”

But while the struggle for recognition and appreciation from the public may be an ongoing battle, there is certainly appreciation from the hospital staff and patients.

“By the second week, people realized that other people were also helping in the war effort – even if not on the battlefield – and there was a table with people handing out sandwiches and snacks in the hospital lobby for staff, volunteers, soldiers, and families of soldiers. The hospital also started letting volunteers into the cafeteria for free,” Segal recounted.

The Michael Levin Base

Bonnie Rosenbaum, co-director of The Michael Levin Base, told the Magazine that she sees the lone B’not Sherut as “Israel’s unsung heroes that truly do not get the credit they deserve.”

“They, without a doubt, help Israeli society to function – and they do it with a full heart and get very little recognition in return. We must do more for our lone B’not Sherut,” she said.

The base’s Sherut Leumi adviser, Hodi Breslauer, said she thought that “B’not Sherut are often overlooked, and most people don’t realize that at most facilities, there are B’not Sherut working. A lot of times, people don’t realize because they are working professionally in their fields.”

While these three stories are powerful, they are but a glimpse into the wider community of B’not Sherut working across Jerusalem and indeed, all of Israel. Their unwavering dedication, even amid crisis, speaks volumes about their commitment to service and the betterment of society.

Admiration for all their hard work

Leanne Burke, a Bat Sherut who works for The Michael Levin Base, described her admiration for the B’not Sherut working in the hospitals and schools in the country. “They work really hard,” she told the Magazine. “Whenever I see B’not Sherut who work in hospitals, they seem exhausted. They work really hard every day. They come here [to the base] to rest after a hard day’s work.”

“I’m proud of them,” said Devora Ruderman, who also works as a Bat Sherut at the base.

“I can’t imagine how hard it is to be the one taking care of people and working around the clock in an unfamiliar language and setting, with unfamiliar people. I have a lot of admiration for them. I think they’re very strong.

“I hope they all have someone who is taking care of them as well,” Ruderman continued.

“They’re saving lives,” explained another Bat Sherut, Indigo Kornblum. “Not only physically but mentally, especially for the kids. They’re changing lives by keeping them safe, occupied, and comfortable.

“During the war, the majority of the lone B’not Sherut who were working at hospitals or schools, despite knowing they could take off, went to work anyway, not knowing what the current state of the country was. For some, it’s their first time hearing a siren or being in a place that’s being attacked. The majority of these girls are here without their families, and many don’t have relatives in the city, let alone the country,” Kornblum said.

Breslauer explained how the current B’not Sherut who work at the hospitals have had to adapt to the fact that the doctors they are used to working with are in the reserves. While this has required a big shift in mindset, she said, “the fact that the B’not Sherut are still going in to work [means that] these facilities have a form of stability in these troubling times.”

She went on to praise those B’not Sherut working in schools, saying how inspiring they are, as they “bring the kids into bomb shelters and keep them calm when the sirens go off.”

“They’re very brave. They have to not show their fear to the kids and calmly take them to shelters when necessary.”

The war’s unpredictability is casting a shadow over the country, but inside the walls of Jerusalem’s hospitals, there’s a glimmer of hope and perseverance, maintained by these remarkable women. Their message is clear: Service transcends circumstances, and the spirit of giving back remains unbroken, even in the face of adversity.

In times of peace, their work might go unnoticed, masked by the everyday rhythm of life. But in times of crisis, their roles come to the fore, illustrating that even during nationwide strife, the heart of service beats strong, ensuring that life, in its most fundamental form, goes on.

As we navigate these tumultuous times, the stories of these B’not Sherut serve as reminders of the indomitable spirit of service that thrives within the heart of the nation. Their unwavering dedication, even during a crisis, is a testament to the spirit of the B’not Sherut and the enduring heartbeat of Jerusalem. 

Noa Feigenbaum is a breaking news editor at The Jerusalem Post and social media coordinator for The Michael Levin Base. For more information on how to donate to The Michael Levin Base to help the IDF soldiers and lone B’not Sherut: themichaellevinbase.org.il. Aaron Reich is the assistant managing editor of The Jerusalem Post news site.