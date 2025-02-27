WATCH: Elite Yamam unit arrests armed terror suspects en route to imminent attack

Israel Police released footage on Thursday of the moment Israeli security forces prevented an imminent terror attack by armed gunmen who were also in possession of a 100kg explosive meant to harm IDF soldiers in the West Bank.

The announcement was made earlier this week. However, the terror attempt and subsequent arrest were on January 11.

During the operation, forces arrested Ahmad Ali Zakarnah and Tariq Abu Zaid in Nablus while they were en route to carry out an attack. Two loaded M16 rifles, bulletproof vests, face masks, and a large quantity of ammunition were found in their vehicle.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the suspects were planning a shooting attack in Huwara and had received a 100 kg explosive device from terrorists affiliated with the Jenin Battalion, intended for use against IDF soldiers in the West Bank.

Earlier this month, the Israeli air force struck a terror cell in a vehicle in Kabatiya as part of its ongoing counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, named Operation Iron Wall.

Israeli security forces seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, February 25, 2025. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Operation Iron Wall

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a speech on Sunday night that Israel would prevent large numbers of Palestinian civilians from returning to villages where there were suspicions of continuing terrorist activity.

He also said that the army would remain for an indefinite period in certain areas, such as parts of Jenin, where they have not had extended stays in decades.