Banners of chained hostages appear across Israel in new awareness push

A series of banners depicting hostages chained together in a Gaza terror tunnel have been erected throughout Israel as part of a campaign organized by Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker.

The campaign's call to action, titled “All at once," calls to bring home the remaining hostages while they still can, nodding to the continued suffering of the hostages.

In recent weeks, Hamas placed a picture of hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother on the stage, where three hostages about to be released were forced to speak on Saturday, with the caption “Time is running out.”

Zangauker’s image appeared beside an hourglass, a symbol used in many of Hamas’s psychological terror videos of the hostages.

His mother, Einav, confirmed in September that her son was alive and being kept alongside ten other living hostages.

Pushing for a second phase

Zangauker's name was not among the 33 hostages released as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal. The terms for a second phase have not yet been agreed upon.

The 25-year-old was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 along with his girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky. Gritzewsky was released as part of the November deal.