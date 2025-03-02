Israelis line the streets for slain hostage Shlomo Mantzur's final journey

Crowds lined the streets of Rishon Lezion, accompanying slain hostage Shlomo Mantzur on his final journey on Sunday.

People also gathered in Jerusalem to accompany Manrzur's family on its way to the funeral, which is set to be held in Kibbutz Kissufim at 12:30 p.m.

Mantzur, 85, from Kissufim, was the oldest hostage held in Hamas captivity. His body was returned to Israel in February.

'A beating heart of Kissufim'

According to a kibbutz announcement, Hamas terrorists murdered Mantzur on October 7, 2023, and held his body ever since. Shlomo Mantzur (credit: BRINGTHEMHOMENOW, Canva)

Mantzur “was much more than a community member to us – he was a father, a grandfather, a true friend, and a beating heart of Kissufim."