IDF observers freed from Hamas captivity won't return to military, Liri Albag's father says

The five female IDF observers released from Hamas captivity in January will not return to serve in the IDF, Liri Albag's father, Eli, told Israel's public broadcaster KAN on Sunday.

Albag stated that the five will finish their rehabilitation, after which they will be discharged from military service.

Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy were released on January 25, followed by Agam Berger on January 30.

Albag also addressed the ceasefire deal, telling KAN, "I am worried and concerned.

"I hope that the humanitarian pressure might help advance the completion of the deal, and the State of Israel and its prime minister must do everything to bring back all the hostages—every last one of them. And quickly. They don’t have time in captivity," he added. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with released IDF observers Naama Levy, Agam Berger, Liri Albag, and Karina Ariev on February 14, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Speaking with KAN earlier in February, Albag's mother, Shira, noted of the possibility that her daughter may return to the military, "Right now, she doesn’t want to return to the army, adding, however, "everything is open."

Meeting with Halevi

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi met with four out of the five observers who were released from Gaza and apologized for their time in captivity.

The four shared with Halevi the occurrences in the Nahal Oz outpost from which they were kidnapped on October 7 and their time in captivity. Halevi noted that the military would investigate the events at the outpost and the importance of their participation in the investigation.

Seven lookout observers were kidnapped alive from the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7. Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF in October, and Noa Marciano was killed by Hamas in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF in November 2023 and returned for burial in Israel.