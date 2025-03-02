Beersheba resident arrested on suspicion of providing nuclear research center info to Iran

The police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) arrested a resident of Beersheba on suspicion that he offered to sell an Iranian agent information on Israel's Negev Nuclear Research Center, the two agencies announced on Sunday.

The investigation revealed that Doron Bokobza carried out several missions for Iranian agents, including photographing facilities and transferring information.

In the framework of such operations, Bokobza presented himself to the Iranian agent as someone who had access to the Negev Nuclear Research Center and transferred information on the facility to the agent.

Indictment filed

The investigation further revealed that Bokobza initiated the contact with the Iranian agent, knowing he may harm state security. An illustrative image of an Iranian flag. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

An indictment was filed against the Beersheba resident on charges of contact with a foreign agent and transferring information to the enemy.