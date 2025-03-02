Israel debates classification for October 7 hostages and civilians

On Sunday, the government will discuss in its weekly meeting the creation of a new status for civilians who were killed or murdered during the fighting on October 7, including hostages who were killed or murdered in captivity during the Israel-Hamas War. The proposal is, in part, meant to address the demand of the family of Alon Shamriz, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and mistakenly shot by the IDF. The state previously rejected his family's request to recognize him as an IDF casualty. The proposal would also apply to other exceptional cases of civilians killed during the war.

According to the proposal, which Defense Minister Israel Katz is advancing based on recommendations from a professional committee appointed last year by the head of IDF Personnel Directorate following the struggle of the Shamriz family, a dedicated framework will be established to honor and commemorate civilians who fell victim to acts of terror and demonstrated exceptional bravery in the Iron Swords war. This framework will distinguish them from IDF casualties and victims of terror attacks.

The classification will cover three groups:

Civilians who fell in battle on October 7-8, 2023, who were eligible for reserve duty, took proactive roles in combat and rescue efforts and were killed during these activities.Hostages who were killed in captivity and met similar criteria.Civilians who had served in active duty or reserves during the war and were killed in a terror attack while off duty.

Process of approving new status

A designated committee within the IDF Personnel Directorate, including a representative from the Organization for Victims of Terror Attacks, will evaluate each case individually to determine who qualifies under this new status. Those approved will be entitled to a special state-funded gravestone resembling a military grave, including the national emblem, a heroism insignia, and a unique recognition of the circumstances of their death. Additionally, the proposal stipulates that they may be buried in a civilian funeral with military symbols, their bravery will be honored at the annual terror victims' memorial ceremony at Mount Herzl, and their names will be uniquely commemorated on the "Yizkor" site for victims of terror, but they will not be recognized as IDF casualties.

Yonatan Shamriz, Alon's brother and founder of Kumu, responded: "The decision promoted by the defense minister is inappropriate, detached from morality, and an insult to our family. My brother Alon was a soldier in every way—he was called up for reserve duty, fought to save his comrades, and fell in enemy territory."

"According to all legal precedents and expert opinions, he should be recognized as an IDF casualty. Labeling him a 'second-class hero' is an injustice to his actions. We will continue to fight in the High Court and through all means to ensure Alon receives the recognition he deserves as an IDF casualty."