What is the IDF, Shin Bet narrative against Netanyahu for Oct. 7? - analysis

With the IDF having disclosed last week extreme detail regarding its failures to block Hamas’s October 7 invasion of southern Israel and with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refusing even to open a state inquiry into his own actions after nearly 18 months, much of the media is now performing its own analysis of the prime minister.

The central potential points of vulnerability for Netanyahu are claims that:

1) Netanyahu was the primary or key co-architect of the policy of containing and trying to deter Hamas versus pursuing other options with the Palestinian Authority, the Saudis, and other moderate Sunni groups

2) Netanyahu was the primary or key co-architect of the policy of facilitating Qatar sending millions of dollars per month to Hamas.

3) Netanyhu weakened the IDF in real terms and harmed Israeli deterrence visa vise Hamas and other Iranian proxies in terms of perceived weakness due to the judicial overhaul.

4) Netanyhu vetoed several instances in which the IDF and Shin Bet wanted to assassinate top Hamas leaders who pressed for the October 7 mass invasion.

5) Netanyahu cannot blame the IDF for failing to try to update him about the pre-invasion signs as it was Netanyahu's intelligence officer and personal military secretary who decided not to wake or update him.

Netanyahu's narrative

None of these points are one-sided, but Netanyahu’s failure to allow an independent review of these issues does not bode well for taking his narrative on them at face value.

For example, Netanyahu can legitimately argue that the defense establishment supported containing and deterring Hamas and facilitating Qatari payments to keep Hamas from starting a sudden “needless” war over a lack of financing, as occurred in 2014.

It is possible that Netanyahu could have more aggressively pursued a diplomatic option directly with the Palestinians or with a Saudi plan to normalize with Israel as part of joint efforts to oust Hamas from Gaza and a broader resolution with the Palestinians.

Mossad sources have said that the Saudi option was real, but that the prime minister wanted to block it to keep Hamas in Gaza and to keep the Palestinian Authority weak and isolated in the West Bank to thwart any two state solution.

Regardless of whether the diplomatic options would have worked and the position of the defense establishment on deterrence, it seems undisputed that Netanyahu himself, as the primary decider of policy, was in favor of keeping Hamas in power, contained, and deterred, as opposed to other existing options.

Likewise, Netanyahu can legitimately say that there were top defense officials like Mossad chief Yossi Cohen (2016-2021) in favor of facilitating Qatari funding toward Hamas, but there were defense officials who opposed this, and most defense sources portray the prime minister as an active promoter of the idea, and not a passive accepter of recommendations.

Also, there were instances where even Cohen in 2021 and his successor Mossad Director David Barnea recommended ending the Qatari funding.

While it appears that many IDF officials opposed this during Prime Minister Naftali Bennet’s era (mid-2021- late 2022), leading to the continuation of Qatari funding, even if limited in some ways, Netanyahu dismissed any such objections to Qatari funding when he returned to office in early 2023.

Also, the IDF provided Netanyahu a plan for conquering Gaza and ousting Hamas during the 2014 Gaza conflict and IDF sources say he sabotaged the idea, leaking the estimated expected losses to the media.

Netanyahu, in turn, has said that the IDF was against a larger operation in Gaza in 2014.

Netanyahu and the judicial overhaul

Regarding the judicial overhaul, Netanyahu can legitimately accuse those reservists who publicized their intent to refuse to serve as being responsible for weakening the military.

However, the vast majority of the political establishment and the general public as of now believe that Netanyahu’s early 2023 judicial overhaul plans were too aggressive and too rushed.

Further, once the reservists’ public opposition was a fact on the ground, Netanyahu’s refusal to pause the judicial overhaul and his active avoidance of warnings from top defense officials in March and July 2023 were viewed by many as a separate significant error.

The IDF probes have now redeemed Netanyahu, in a sense, on this issue with their conclusion that Hamas came close to invading Israel twice in 2022, long before the judicial overhaul.

Yet, the fact that Hamas chose to actually go for the mass invasion in October 2023 at one of the lowest points for the IDF in terms of readiness due to the judicial overhaul debate and called off the 2022 attempts still leaves significant room for blame for Netanyahu on the issue.

The assassination issue is probably one of the hardest to evaluate.

There were times when Netanyahu approved daring assassinations and times he did not.

There were times when the defense establishment pushed for daring assassinations and times when they did not.

There were times when the defense establishment was split on the issue.

All the different sides of this debate try to present only one side, as blocking assassinations does not do service to the complex and constantly evolving circumstances.

Also, the assassination issue cannot be separated from the broader strategy of how to best handle Gaza.

To the extent that both the defense establishment and Netanyahu believed that Hamas could be contained and deterred, there was always a fair argument against assassinations because such moves could lead to an “unnecessary” war.

All of these officials were wrong about deterrence and, therefore, may also be wrong not to undertake the assassinations, but it is hard to say that Netanyahu versus specific members of the defense establishment were more or less responsible for the error of failing to assassinate top Hamas officials.

The one thing that can be said is all of the defense officials and Netanyahu carry joint blame on the issue.

Who's to blame for October 7?

Regarding the night of October 6-7, it has been unfair for Netanyahu to try to blame all of the disaster on those top IDF and Shin Bet officials who misunderstood the desperation and immediacy of the invasion signs.

Unquestionably, these top defense officials should receive additional blame for the errors they made that night.

However, the virtual universal view is that the largest error was the failed understanding that Hamas had been deterred for the whole decade before, and this error was continued decisively on the evening of October 6-7.

In other words, in the pre-October 7 mentality, it appears that the signs on the eve before the invasion would not have been sufficient to lead Netanyahu or anyone else to suddenly realize that their decade-long view of Hamas was completely wrong and to rush huge reinforcements to the border.

In that light, the new revelations that Netanyahu’s personal intelligence official received updates from top defense officials about the signs of an invasion, which he passed on to Netanyahu’s personal military secretary, and which that secretary did not pass on to the prime minister, probably do not change a lot.

What they do change is that Netanyahu should be holding his fire against the top IDF and Shin Bet officials for not realizing an invasion underway because his personal security officials fell into the same trap.

Indirectly, this means that he had given them the impression that he should not be woken up for a borderline security issue, not all that different from Unit 8200 chief Yossi Sariel.

In short, the IDF and the Shin Bet have plenty to answer for. But so does Netanyahu.