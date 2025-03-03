Acting civil service chief urges emergency over Arab sector murders

Acting Civil Service Commissioner Attorney Roi Kachlon has urged Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to declare an "enforcement emergency" in response to a recent surge in murders in the Arab sector.

In a letter sent Monday evening, Kahlon called for weekly meetings among law enforcement leaders to develop an immediate, coordinated response to the escalating violence.

This is Kahlon’s second appeal to the attorney-general within a month. He noted that since his last request, 10 additional civilians have been murdered, with 46 killed in the Arab-Israeli community since the start of the year.

Kahlon emphasized that addressing this crisis is the sole responsibility of law enforcement.

"Murders are occurring almost daily. The government or its representatives lack enforcement powers that would enable them to halt the wave of murders and dismantle rampant criminal organizations. Only law enforcement has the ability—and the duty—to act, and time is of the essence," he wrote. DEMONSTRATORS BLOCK a road in Tel Aviv to protest the indifference of authorities toward organized crime, violence and murder in the Arab sector. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

What's the long-term plan to tackle murder in the Arab sector?

He reiterated his call for weekly mandatory meetings among law enforcement and government professionals, stressing that this is not a theoretical discussion but an operational one.

Beyond immediate emergency measures, Kahlon stressed the need for a long-term strategic plan. He dismissed previous updates on legislative amendments and routine prosecutorial actions as inadequate.

"A strategic plan must set clear, measurable goals—foremost among them the dismantling of criminal organizations and the destruction of their economic and operational infrastructure," he stated.

The plan, he argued, must be comprehensive and reflect the collective efforts of the Israel Police, the Tax Authority, the State Prosecutor’s Office, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

'Operation cities'

According to Kahlon, these agencies must consolidate their efforts into a unified plan with the aim of dismantling criminal networks. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Kahlon also referenced "Operation Cities," an initiative launched by the National Task Force for Combating Crime in the Arab Community, under the Prime Minister’s Office, in coordination with the Israel Police.

While acknowledging its significance, he insisted that it is not enough.

"An enforcement emergency must be declared, with clear and immediate operational consequences to effectively dismantle criminal organizations," he wrote.