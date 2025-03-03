American-Israeli diplomat Dore Gold passes away aged 71

Dore Gold passed away on Monday at the age of 71 years old and will be buried in Jerusalem's Har Hamenuchot on Monday afternoon.

From 1987 to 1996, Gold served as Director of the US Foreign and Defense Policy Project at the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies.

In 1991, Gold was an advisor to the Israeli delegation to the Madrid Peace Conference and subsequent Arab-Israeli talks in Washington.

From 1996 to 1997, Gold served as a Foreign Policy Advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dealing extensively with contacts in the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan, and other parts of the Arab world. Then-Foreign Ministry director-general Dore Gold rededicating Israeli Embassy in Cairo‏ (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Gold served as the eleventh Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations from 1997 through 1999.

He also served as an advisor to former prime minister Ariel Sharon during his term in office.

Gold also served as President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) (since rebranded as Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA)) from 2000 to 2022.

In 2006, as part of his role at JCPA, he reportedly led an international effort to advocate that UN member states take measures against then-Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on grounds that he violated the anti-incitement clauses of the 1948 Genocide Convention, with his repeated statements about "wiping Israel off the map."

Serving in the PMO and Foreign Ministry

In 2014, Gold became an “outside” consultant in the Prime Minister’s Office and was named as Foreign Ministry director-general in May 2015. He served in the position until October 2016, when he resigned for "personal reasons."

In 2017, Gold testified to the US Congress that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would "reinforce the allies' shared values of pluralism and mutual respect." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Gold reportedly played a role in laying the foundations for the Abraham Accords, which were signed in 2020, normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "My wife Sarah and I are deeply saddened by Dore's passing," adding that he was "a prolific academic scholar, a brilliant Israeli diplomat, and a close personal friend," who "accompanied me as an incomparably dedicated public servant for over three decades."

Gold was born in Hartford, Connecticut and earned a BA and MA in Political Science from Columbia University, later earning a PhD in Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies. He emigrated to Israel in 1980.

Gold is survived by his wife, two children, and six grandchildren.