Photo of kidnapped IDF soldier Matan Angrest shows visible wounds

A newly released photograph was released on Monday evening of kidnapped IDF soldier Matan Angrest showing visible wounds.

Matan, who served in a tank unit, was captured alongside his fellow soldiers Itai Chen, Daniel Peretz, and Tomer Leibovitz - all of whom were killed in the battle. Their bodies were also taken into Gaza. According to the Hostage Family Forum, Matan was critically injured when he was captured, and his family had not received any news of him for months. The photo is the first visual documentation of Angrest since then and was released six months after Hamas published an audio recording of him.

"This is the first footage from a video of Matan Angrest, a soldier who was kidnapped while wounded and unconscious from a tank at the Nahal Oz outpost," his family said in a statement. "He had gone out with his team to defend the outpost and the kibbutzim. Matan was abducted in critical condition and is enduring unimaginable suffering, torture during interrogations, and inhumane conditions. Despite being severely wounded, he was not returned in the humanitarian phase, solely because he is an Israeli soldier."

"We demand that the Israeli government complete all stages of the deal before proceeding with the next phase of the war and bring Matan—who is in mortal danger—and all the hostages home before sending more soldiers who may never return," Matan's mother said in a statement.

The photo is a still image from the video from which the initial audio originated fr. Hamas released it as a sign of life. A SCENE of destruction at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, after the Hamas attack on October 7. Due to a lack of critical thinking, the kibbutz underwent a slaughter that is almost too painful to comprehend, the writer asserts. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

What was said in the audio?

Angrest addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video, urging him to secure his release. "Netanyahu, you must make the exchange between the prisoners in Israel and the prisoners here," he said. "I believe you're capable of it; you just need to want it."

The audio from this video was made public for the first time by his mother, Anat Angrest, during the weekly protest supporting a deal to return the captives. In the recording, Matan says, "Netanyahu, I trust you! You can do it, and I hope it will happen as soon as possible."