WATCH: 'Tel Aviv University has a great brand, and it followed me wherever I went'

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 7 PM Israel Time • 12 AM EST

Nimrod Vax, CPO & co-Founder of BigID, a leading company in data security, privacy, and identity management, speaks with Jake Laznik, Senior Breaking News Desk Manager at the Jerusalem Post.

Vax has extensive experience in enterprise security software and identity management, having held key roles in engineering, product, and business management.

In addition to his technical expertise, Vax studied at Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management, where he received an MBA degree in marketing management. Recalling his decision to study marketing, he says, “I decided that I wanted to move closer into product management. If I was going to become more of a product manager, I thought that having an MBA and business studies would be much more appropriate and would set me up for success in that area.

“Tel Aviv University has a great brand, and it followed me wherever I went and opened doors. It was a very good way to introduce myself and have conversations. The MBA studies were very interesting, and I gained a lot of insight.”

Discussing AI, Vax said that he is enthusiastic about the move towards agentic architecture, which enables AI agents to act with a degree of autonomy and make decisions based on goals without a constant need for human input.

Responding to a query about how the war has affected Israeli hi-tech, he says that BigID experienced little downtime despite the fact that 10% of his company’s staff was serving in the IDF reserves. The technology improvements in AI gained from military use, he said, will undoubtedly impact the hi-tech industry in civilian applications. “If you look at the history of high tech in Israel, a lot of it was driven by the military tech industry.”

The Tel Aviv University Alumni Organization

Tel Aviv University has 220,000 alumni who are among the leading figures in Israel, holding key positions in the legal field, the high-tech industry, hospitals, the media, education, culture and academia.

More than half of our alumni are actively involved in the Aviv University Alumni Organization.

The organization's mission is to create an influential community working towards a better world. We take great pride in our alumni for their efforts in achieving this goal and their significant contributions to the community, the country, and the world at large—impacting our future and driving global change.

The Tel Aviv University Alumni Community and the Global Next-Generation Leadership Community – A World Changing Community.

This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.