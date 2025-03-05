Israeli politicians congratulate new IDF chief Zamir, cite 'immense' challenges ahead

Israeli political figures reacted to the swearing in of the new IDF Chief-pf-Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday, following the changeover ceremony in Tel Aviv.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch wrote, "The responsibility on your shoulders is immense—to lead the IDF to absolute victory. I am confident you will do so with strength, wisdom, and determination."

Opposition head Yair Lapid congratulated Zamir, writing on X/Twitter, "He and we face many operational and ethical challenges. I am confident that he will lead the IDF in rebuilding after the greatest disaster in our history."

National Unity head, MK Benny Gantz, praised the new chief of staff as "an outstanding officer, a leading commander, and a person with a solid moral backbone."

"I am confident that he will know how to face the immense challenges ahead, rebuild the force, and strengthen the trust between the IDF and the citizens of Israel after the October 7 failure," Gantz added. Eyal Zamir is promoted to the rank of Lt.-Gen. as he takes over as IDF chief, March 5, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Your mission is clear'

The Democrats chief Yair Golan wrote, "Herzi Halevi deserves recognition. Despite bearing responsibility for the failure of October 7, he recovered, unified the army, and led the IDF to achievements in the war. At the same time, he fought against a hostile political echelon that repeatedly sought to undermine him."

"Eyal Zamir, your mission is clear: to rebuild the IDF, safeguard its independence, and prevent it from becoming a political militia," Golan further noted.

Former national security minister, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote: "You face significant and crucial challenges: leading the IDF into a new era, thoroughly dismantling the 6.10 concept, bringing fresh energy and new forces, promoting offensive yet ethical officers, halting the blocking of officers due to their right-wing views, and ensuring that foreign funds do not influence the IDF's educational processes.

"With determination, courage, and decisiveness, you can ensure the strength of the IDF," he added.