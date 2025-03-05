IDF chief Zamir declares 2025 a year of war on Gaza and Iran

Incoming IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir told the high command on Thursday night that 2025 will be a year of war focused on Gaza and Iran, with other fronts also being given attention.

He said that he will emphasize the concept of “victory” as an important value, as, in recent years, the IDF had been focused on relative victory or deterrence.

Additionally, he has decided that all efforts will be made to return the hostages from Hamas, though no specific policy changes have been named.

Moreover, he has decided that a new IDF budgetary framework will be set in the second half of 2025. Terrorists from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas and mourners attend the funeral of Al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Al-Shati camp, in Gaza City, February 28, 2025. (credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Zamir's shakeup of the IDF

Zamir has ordered breaking up the IDF Strategy and Iran Command into other components in other IDF commands, though at press time, The Jerusalem Post had no information about how this would advance, and not harm, preparations to deal with Iran and its nuclear program.

The IDF has developed many relatively new Iran units in the IDF Intelligence and Air Force commands, and these newer units have possibly made the old unified Iran-focused command less central.

Zamir appointed former major general Sami Turgeman to head a commission for implementing the lessons of the October 7 IDF probes that were published over the last week.

He ordered full cooperation with outside authorities probing October 7 – likely a reference to the State Comptroller’s Office, which had a year-long fight with Zamir’s predecessor, Herzi Halevi, over cooperation during wartime.

In addition, Zamir decided to add a new tank division and to consider adding a new infantry division.Zamir may also take apart the Northern Infantry Forces Command, which runs in parallel to the Northern Command.