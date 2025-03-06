Freed hostage Tal Shoham recounts Hamas captivity with PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with released hostage Tal Shoham on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Adi, Shoham's wife, who was kidnapped on October 7 and was released in the November 2023 hostage deal, was also present at the meeting.

During the two-hour-long meeting, Shoham shared with Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, his experience in Hamas captivity, detailing the hardships and the psychological terror he underwent.

Shoham also spoke of the plight of hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David.

Kidnapping on October 7

Tal Shoham, a 39-year-old Israeli with Austrian and Italian citizenship, was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri by Hamas on October 7, along with eight other members of his extended family.

Shoham’s wife and children were taken captive and held together but separated from him.

The Shohams, who live in Tzviya in the Galilee, were visiting Be’eri for Simchat Torah on October 7 because Adi had grown up there.