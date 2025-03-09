Kfar Maccabiah Hotel: A look at the 'ultimate Zionist hotel' - review

You might think you are in a kibbutz in the Galilee when you wake up in the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel. Step onto your wrap-around hotel room balcony, and the quiet is only interrupted by the plethora of birds chirping in the blue jacaranda trees. Then you see the skyline with Ramat Gan’s skyscrapers and realize you are in the heart of metropolitan Israel and, at the same time, in the midst of a 20-acre greenbelt. The hotel grounds abut the National Park of Ramat Gan and the Safari Park. Spread out before you are tennis courts, swimming pools with water slides, basketball courts, a fitness center, and a kids’ playground. All of this is within an hour of our home in Jerusalem, even less from Tel Aviv, and 15 minutes from Ben-Gurion Airport.

The Kfar Maccabiah manager, with the most Israeli of names, Galil Itzhaki, says he feels he’s running the ultimate Zionist hotel. The 270-room hotel is owned by the Maccabi World Union (MWU), the umbrella organization that united Diaspora sports clubs. In the late 19th century, Jewish athletes and sports aficionados began establishing their own sports clubs after being rejected by national and Christian clubs.

Kfar Maccabiah amenities: One of the pools. (credit: ASSAF PINCHUK) They invented their own sports competitive event, the Maccabiah, a Jewish Olympic Games. The first Maccabiah, then called Maccabiada, was held in 1932, between the two World Wars. It brought together 390 Jewish athletes from 18 countries, 60 of them from Egypt and Syria.

The 22nd Maccabiah will take place in Israel on July 8-22 this year.

The MWU built its international headquarters in Ramat Gan, which included a modest hotel for visiting athletes and movement members. That was replaced in 1967 with a hotel with standard rooms. In 2008, a wing of suites was opened, making the hotel a particularly comfortable place for post-October 7, 2023, evacuees from the South and the Gaza border.

Airline crews from nearby Ben-Gurion Airport, as well as athletes in training, regularly stay at the hotel. Because there are 17 meeting halls on campus, it’s a popular venue for organizational meetings and retreats.

A rainy weekday getaway

My husband and I were none of the above. We went there for the night to celebrate my husband’s birthday. The hotel offers a romantic overnight deal that includes breakfast or half-board, a couple’s massage, and movie tickets for two.

We drove onto the grounds at the same time as a groom dressed in a perfectly fitted wedding suit – soon to be joined by the bride – was getting ready for a photo shoot. Weddings don't take place at the hotel, but it's popular with couples seeking a picturesque setting for their wedding albums. The bright, airy lobby has an unusually large sitting area. There were religious couples getting to know each other on dates arranged by matchmakers.

A Knesset member was talking on his phone. Many of the armchairs were filled by recently released hostages and their families, who are recuperating at the hotel. Later, at dinner, we shared the dining room with basketball players who board there and post-high school student athletes on a Maccabi movement gap year program. Indeed, a Zionist hotel.

We arrived on a rainy weekday, a school night, so there was only a handful of children. Nonetheless, the abundance of sports facilities, the availability of 120 one- and two-bedroom suites (for four to seven persons), and the short drive to get there make the hotel an obvious choice for family vacations. Each suite has two bathrooms, as well as a table and chairs for those who choose in-room dining.

You won’t find a jazzy, up-to-the-minute hotel here. The decorative style is retro, and the wooden furniture could use a touch-up, but what’s missing in sleek design is compensated for in space. Many trendier hotels have given up on dresser drawers and closets. Here, you’ll find space to unpack without tripping over a suitcase. There is a bathtub and a shower in the larger of the two bathrooms.

The corridors and rooms of the hotel are sparkling clean; the beds and chairs are comfortable. The word “comfort” should be applied to the food, too. Ours was a rainy winter night, and after a swim in one of the indoor pools, we happily filled large bowls with steaming corn soup. Talk about comfort food. Standouts at the long salad bar were the perfectly cooked eggplant, peppers, cabbage, and onions of the antipasti – soft but not mushy, seasoned but not oily.

Everything in the main course was tasty, starting with the two choices of fish: tilapia and sea bass. I liked the savory beef goulash, as well as the grilled and the baked chicken. Bowls of fresh fruit complemented the pastries. I went for the walnut frosted coffee cake, which was perfect with the tea I served myself from the steaming hot water urn. Hot drinks aren’t always served after main meals in hotel restaurants, and if they are, they’re rarely hot enough or come in tiny cups – hence, I appreciated the help-yourself beverages.

The hotel is rated four stars, but the breakfast is closer to five stars. There’s a wide variety of cheeses, vegetables, cereals, pastries, fruit, quiches, and particularly good omelets. Standouts on the buffet were tiny peppers stuffed with cheese and a stuffed fruit I’d never seen before, which no one in the lobby or breakfast room – not even the chef – could identify in a language that I know.

The only downer of our stay was the pool roof nearly blowing off as a blustery storm moved in. The lifeguard courteously escorted us swimmers to an adjoining pool with a firmer corrugated covering. In both pools, the water was pleasantly warm. There are also (well-covered) saunas and whirlpool hot tubs. The spa is lovely and attached to the hotel. Masseuse Marina immediately found every sore spot in my back.

The outdoor pools with water slides for children and youthful-minded adults and grandparents look terrific, but even if a hardy former New Englander like me would have tried them in the winter, they are only filled in April when, depending on the weather, the summer season begins.

Ramat Gan Park is within walking distance from the hotel. Or, if guests prefer, they can rent bikes on-site and get there on wheels. The Safari Park is also within walking distance, but a car is required in the park to fully experience the safari where the lions roar.

When making reservations for summer, keep in mind that this is the year of the Maccabi Games, starting July 8. Athletes and family fans will be coming from around the world. Book early for summer, too. Passover week, in case you’re asking, was sold out long ago.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.