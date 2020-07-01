Kfar Maccabiah Hotel opens Israel’s largest extreme-sports complex

Despite the coronavirus crisis, Kfar Maccabiah Hotel is expanding its operations and in conjunction with Switch Active is opening Israel’s largest extreme-sports complex.The 1,200-square-meter complex has two facilities for children over age four and includes eight tracks, obstacles to jump over and ladders and walls for climbing. It also has 12 tennis courts, three basketball courts and about 80 dunams of sports fields. The complex is a significant milestone in making the Kfar Maccabiah Club a leader in Israel in professional and popular sports, Kfar Maccabiah CEO Dror Morad said. It is intended for both private individuals and businesses, he added.“I am delighted to also have Barak Tzur, the owner of Switch Active, who will transform the complex, which complies with the standard of the purple label, into the highest-level professional complex in the country,” Morad said.