Watch: IAF conducts joint exercise with B52 bomber, jets from US Air Force

The Israeli Air Force conducted a joint aerial exercise with the US Air Force, the military announced on Thursday.

The exercise aimed to strengthen and maintain the long-standing cooperation between the forces while expanding connectivity and building integrated capabilities for a range of scenarios. A joint exercise between the IAF and US Air Force (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As part of the exercise, Israeli F-35i and F-15i aircraft flew alongside a US B-52 strategic bomber. A joint exercise between the IAF and US Air Force (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Preparation for various regional threats

During the flight, the forces practiced operational coordination between the two militaries to enhance their ability to address various regional threats. A joint exercise between the IAF and US Air Force (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The cooperation between the IDF and CENTCOM (United States Central Command) reflects the strategic alliance and close ties that continue to develop and strengthen between the militaries over time.