IDF could carry out 'high-level assassinations' if ceasefire talks fail - report

The IDF could move toward carrying out "high-level assassinations against key [Palestinian terrorist] figures and commando operations in populated areas" if mediation efforts regarding the second phase or extension of the first phase fail, Palestinian sources and Lebanese-based Al-Akhbar reported on Friday morning.

The sources further emphasized that such assassinations and commando operations could lead to escalation and a gradual heating up of the current situation.

Sources from Palestinian terrorist organizations also told Al-Akhbar that their military branches have instructed their operatives to take "the necessary security precautions, stop using wireless communications, and take the enemy's threats seriously."

The Al-Akhbar report claimed that Hamas phones are being turned off in the shadow of the faltering talks to extend the ceasefire. Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida delivers a speech following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, January 19, 2025 (credit: Hamas Armed Wing Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Hamas's calls for jihad

The spokesman for Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, released a recorded interview on Thursday in which he referred to Ramadan as the "month of jihad."

"The Palestinian resistance presented its stance to the world and to the mediators regarding the clauses of the ceasefire agreement – from the timing of the hostages' release to the number of hostages freed and ensuring their safe and organized release," he said.

"Despite Israel's attempts to lie - we are still committed to the agreement out of respect for the blood of our martyrs and the promises to the mediators," he continued.

"Israel has evaded many of its commitments regarding humanitarian aid, freedom of movement for Gazans, and continues its crimes both in the Gaza Strip and in the region proper," he accused.