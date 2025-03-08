October 7 probe findings eroded public trust in IDF, survey shows

A new survey reveals that nearly half of the public (47%) reported a decline in their trust in the IDF due to the findings of the investigations into the October 7 massacre, while only 12% said their trust had increased. Meanwhile, 28% of respondents stated that the investigations had no impact on their confidence in the military.

The survey highlights political divisions in how the findings were received. The most significant decline in trust was recorded among voters of the Arab parties, with 73% reporting a negative impact, followed by coalition voters, 54% of whom also noted a decrease in trust.

Among opposition party voters, opinions were more divided: 37% said the investigations harmed their trust in the IDF, while 31% said they had no effect.

This development presents a major challenge for incoming IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, who already faces a complex security landscape.

At his appointment ceremony, Zamir reflected on his military roots, stating, “IDF soldiers, my fellow warriors – I grew from your ranks, and I return to your ranks.” He emphasized the importance of combat troops as “the spearhead of Zionism and defenders of the Jewish people” and committed to strengthening them.

Bolstering security and IDF preparedness

Addressing Israel’s security challenges, Zamir underscored the existential threats facing the country and the necessity of bolstering its defenses. He stressed the need to reinforce Operation Iron Wall in the West Bank, expand the defense budget, and improve the organization of forces.

“We must not take risks,” he warned, “and we must maintain wide security margins for the next disaster.” He also reaffirmed Israel’s dual identity, stating, “The State of Israel will continue to be democratic and prosperous, but it must also be a fortress state in a hostile environment.”

The survey was conducted for Maariv by Lazar Research, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in collaboration with the online respondent panel Panel4All.co.il. It was carried out on March 5-6, 2025, among 500 respondents representing Israel’s adult population (ages 18 and above), including both Jews and Arabs. The survey’s maximum margin of error is 4.4%.