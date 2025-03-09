Police rescue lion cub, two monkeys held illegally in Israel's South

Police and Border Police forces rescued two monkeys and a lion cub, which were held illegally in Bedouin communities in the Negev, police announced Sunday.

The animals were transferred to inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority for further care.

Border Police officers located the lion cub in the Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj in the northern Negev, near Kibbutz Revivim.

Forces from the Negev Central Unit (YAMAR) and officers from the local station found a monkey on the grounds of a school in Tel Sheva. Another monkey was found near Beersheba. View of the monkey located by police in the Negev. March 9, 2025. (credit: via walla!)

Additional operations

This comes amid a widespread effort by the police to locate wild animals held illegally by civilians.

Over the past few days, police forces have found four monkeys and a lion cub, which were subsequently transferred to inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority for further care.