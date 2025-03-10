Al-Julani calls for a commission of inquiry into mass executions of Alawites – report

At least 830 Alawite civilians have been executed in recent days, according to international and Syrian media reports, as the country grapples with a deepening sectarian crisis. Syria's interim president, Ahmas Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, downplayed the massacre, calling it an "expected challenge" in the nation's post-war transition.

Clashes erupted last Thursday in Latakia and Tartus, strongholds of the Alawite community, after the new regime launched a military offensive against what it described as "remnants of the al-Assad militia." The targeted regions are home to many supporters of the previous regime, who have been resisting the Islamist government's authority.

Scenes of carnage and calls for ethnic cleansing

Survivors have shared harrowing accounts of the violence, describing scenes of mass executions and widespread destruction.

"We hid in the bathroom for hours. When we finally ran, the streets were covered in bodies. Bulldozers were collecting them," one survivor told CNN.

A resident of Latakia, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution, said, "Armed men went house to house, attacking people for sport. The declared jihad against us from all over Syria." Top rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani speaks to a crowd at Ummayad Mosque in Damascus, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, Syria December 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

The coastal region has reportedly been without electricity and running water for four consecutive days, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Videos reveal gruesome atrocities

Disturbing footage circulating on Syrian social media platforms has shed light on the brutality of the recent attacks. In one video, gunmen can be heard referring to their victims as “Alawite pigs” before executing them.

Another video shows a soldier arriving at a house on a motorcycle. He orders the resident to look at the camera before shooting him point-blank.

"I got you, you bastard," the gunman says before firing a second round to ensure the victim is dead.

In Damascus, protests in support of the Alawite community have led to clashes between demonstrators and Sunni militants. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the capital, as security forces struggled to contain the unrest.

Casualty figures vary as international outcry grows

Syrian and international human rights organizations estimate the death toll from the recent clashes to be between 642 and 1,300.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reports that many of the victims were executed on the spot, including young men and elderly civilians.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, provided the following breakdown:

745 civilians were killed, 125 security personnel died, and 148 pro-Assad militants were eliminated.

One Syrian resident summed up the sentiment among many civilians, telling CNN:

"What has happened to us in the past three months is equivalent to what Assad did to us in five decades. The Assads were criminals, and these new rulers are criminals too."

New regime announces inquiry as US demands accountability

Under mounting international pressure, Syria’s interim government has announced the formation of what it called an “independent” commission of inquiry to investigate the mass executions.

In a televised address, President Al-Sharaa vowed that those responsible for civilian deaths and the mistreatment of prisoners would be held accountable. The commission, he said, will be composed primarily of judges.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Syrian authorities to “prosecute those responsible for the massacre”, adding that the United States stands with Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities, including Christians, Druze, Alawites, and Kurds.

Syria's struggle for stability amid Western sanctions

The escalating violence highlights the ongoing challenges facing Syria’s new Islamist government. The Al-Sharaa administration has been lobbying the US and Europe to lift sanctions in order to begin post-war reconstruction. However, Western leaders remain skeptical.

At a regional summit in Jordan, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani joined counterparts from Turkey, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon in calling for the removal of Western sanctions and urging for national reconciliation.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized the need for political inclusivity, stating at a press conference:

“Stability in Syria requires dialogue with all factions of society.”

However, the US and Europe have made it clear that sanctions will not be lifted without clear evidence of democratic reforms, including protections for Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities.

According to UN estimates, nearly 90% of Syria’s population now lives in poverty.

“We stand by all Syrians and do not discriminate between them. We will not allow the tragedies of the past to repeat themselves,” Al-Shibani declared in Amman.

Yet, as the American saying goes, actions speak louder than words—and for now, Syria’s new government is failing the test of reality.