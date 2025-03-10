Bashar Masri’s quiet role in Trump’s post-war Gaza plans

Bashar Masri, a Palestinian-American billionaire, has quietly positioned himself as a key player in the Trump administration’s post-war plans for Gaza. According to diplomatic sources, Masri serves as a close adviser to Adam Boehler, Trump’s envoy on hostage negotiations. While Boehler is working to navigate the complex diplomatic maze involving Hamas, Masri has been flying under the radar—literally—on Boehler’s private jet as he shuttles across the region.

For months, Boehler has been traveling on Masri’s plane to Doha, Cairo, and other regional capitals, engaging in negotiations over hostages and other sensitive matters. Masri himself has reportedly been present on some of these flights, maintaining a discreet presence in high-stakes discussions. A Palestinian laborer works on a construction site in the new Palestinian town dubbed Rawabi or ''The Hills'', near the West Bank city of Ramallah (credit: REUTERS)

A billionaire with a foot in both worlds

Masri is no ordinary businessman. He is the man behind Rawabi, the first planned Palestinian city in the West Bank, and has a vast investment portfolio across the Middle East, including in Israel. A seasoned entrepreneur, Masri shares a business-minded approach with Trump, making him a natural fit in the administration’s economic vision for the region.

Despite his past—having participated in protests against Israel in his youth—Masri is now seen as a pragmatic figure with no ties to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. His dual identity as a Palestinian born in Nablus and a U.S. citizen has granted him a unique position: he is widely accepted by the American administration while maintaining influence within Palestinian business circles.

Al-Masri and his mansion in Nablus (credit: UDI SHAHAM)

Can Masri lead Gaza’s reconstruction?

Masri’s wealth, business acumen, and political neutrality make him a prime candidate to spearhead post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza. His uncle, Munib Masri, is a 91-year-old Palestinian business tycoon, often regarded as part of the Palestinian financial elite. The Masri family has long been involved in major investment projects across the region.

In a previous interview, Bashar Masri once remarked: "If we can build a city, we can build a state." Now, as the world watches what unfolds in Gaza, the question remains: will Masri be the one to rebuild it?

A spokesperson for Boehler declined to comment on Masri’s role in US strategy for the region.