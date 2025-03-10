City residents to be able to choose local rabbis in reversal of regulations

City rabbis will now be chosen by the locality's residents, overturning regulations decreed by Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, and Itim organizations said on Sunday.

Both Tzohar and Itim petitioned the High Court of Justice after Malkieli issued ordinances granting more control over the election process of city rabbis to political parties.

In January, the High Court ordered the State to respond on the matter by March 20. The minister subsequently instructed the regulations to be amended, restoring the power of the rabbis to the residents in the election process. “This decision has restored a sense of reason to the process of selecting city rabbis, in accordance with halacha, by ensuring that each city’s rabbi is chosen based on the decision of its residents through their representatives in the city council," Tzohar said in response.

"We are pleased that even the Religious Services Ministry now appreciates what our sages have taught for thousands of years—that no authority should be appointed to lead a community without first consulting the community. The impact of this development will mean that from now on, city rabbis will be more attentive to the needs of those they represent and will be positioned to reflect the worldview of the city’s residents.” Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli. (credit: Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)

'Voice of local community'

Founder of Itim, Rabbi Seth Farber noted of the move, “Minister Malkieli recognized that he couldn’t exact absolute control over the selection of city rabbis nationwide.

"The appointment of rabbis must address the voice of the local authority and its residents," he added.