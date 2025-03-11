IDF launches Turkish language social media platforms

The IDF Spokesperson launched official social media platforms in the Turkish language last week due to “regional developments,” the military announced.

The accounts were opened on X/Twitter and Telegram, both leading networks in Turkey.

The IDF operates in seven languages

With the launch of these new accounts, the IDF now operates and provides information in seven languages: Hebrew, English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Persian, and Turkish.

After just a week, the X account gained nearly 30 thousand followers, while the Telegram channel gained about 700.

Across all its accounts, the IDF has over a million followers, receiving wide exposure from audiences around the globe. The IDF's Turkish language X/Twitter account. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Both of these new accounts are operated by reservists who speak Turkish as a native language.