WATCH: The best place to do an MBA in Israel in terms of the teachers and the network is Tel Aviv

Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 6 PM Israel Time • 12 PM DST

Uri Gruenbaum, CPO & co-founder of TipRanks, a leading fintech company revolutionizing investment insights, speaks with Jake Laznik, Senior Breaking News Desk Manager at the Jerusalem Post.

Gruenbaum is also an angel investor in fintech startups, supporting the next wave of financial technology innovation. Uri Grinbaum (Credit: Courtesy)

After receiving his degree in computer engineering from the Hebrew University, Gruenbaum studied at Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management, where he received his MBA degree. “I studied computers, and then I worked as a software engineer,” he recalls. “It was pretty clear to me that writing code wasn’t what I was meant to do. I always felt that I’m much better at building relationships, marketing and sales, and thinking about the future.

“I knew that the best place to do an MBA in Israel in terms of the teachers and in terms of the network was Tel Aviv University. I actually started the company while I was doing my MBA. I think that the fact that I took an MBA really pushed me to go ahead and build a successful company.”

Gruenbaum says that when he started his company, he attended MBA classes once a week and returned from his classes with new ideas and concepts that enabled him to better understand the startup, sales, and marketing processes.

“The professors that we got are top-notch. These are the same people who are now leading the regulation in Israel. I got a lot of knowledge and inspiration, and I got a great network.”

Speaking about the integration of AI in his field, Gruenbaum shares, “AI is the most important revolution in our lifetime. I see it in fintech and every potential aspect.”

