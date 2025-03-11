ALEH and El Al team up for an unforgettable Purim for disabled children

In honor of Purim, ALEH, Israel’s leading network of care for people with severe disabilities, partnered with El Al to create an unforgettable experience for children in wheelchairs.

The two teams transformed ALEH’s campus in Bnei Brak into a lively airport terminal, complete with a duty-free booth, where children dressed as pilots and flight attendants for a day of imagination.

By collaborating with El Al, the children were able to immerse themselves in the world of aviation and the excitement of air travel, which often seems out of reach for people in wheelchairs. Most importantly, they were able to play and celebrate Purim in a way that was fully accessible to them.

“This celebration embodies the essence of Purim – turning the impossible into possible,” said Yehuda Marmorstein, founder and president of ALEH. “At ALEH, we strive to create moments where our children can feel limitless, and this event was a perfect example of that.”

The event was carefully designed with the children’s sensory and mobility in mind, ensuring that everyone could comfortably enjoy every aspect of the event. Children got the chance to experience the world of air travel by stepping into the roles of pilots, flight attendants, and even duty free attendants. (credit: ALEH)

“For our children, every small movement and interaction can be a challenge, but events like these give them the motivation to explore, play, and develop new skills in a fun and encouraging environment,” Rachel Zeliger, coordinator of occupational therapy at ALEH, explained. Children got the chance to experience the world of air travel by stepping into the roles of pilots, flight attendants, and even duty free attendants. (credit: ALEH)

“Dressing up, pretending to be part of the flight crew, and engaging in activities that simulate travel are all incredible ways to enhance their motor skills, cognitive engagement, and social participation – all while having a great time.”

Beyond providing an exciting experience for the kids, the event included a strong therapeutic aspect, allowing the children to experience movement, coordination, and social interaction in ways that supported both their physical and emotional development.

“Physical activity is a crucial part of the rehabilitation process for children with complex disabilities,” Sarah’le Gertler, coordinator of physiotherapy at ALEH, said.

'A beautiful fusion of therapy and celebration'

“Dressing up as pilots and flight attendants, wheeling through a ‘terminal,’ and participating in themed activities allow our children to work on their balance, posture, and coordination in a natural and joyful way. This event wasn’t just about fun – it was a beautiful fusion of therapy and celebration.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

With this event, El Al and ALEH were able to ensure that this Purim was one to remember, allowing every child the chance to fly.