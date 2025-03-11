Israeli doctor faces anti-Israel protests while speaking in Oslo

Dr. Ronit Almog, a senior obstetrician-gynecologist at Ichilov Hospital, traveled to Oslo, Norway, as a guest of honor at an event marking International Women's Month. Invited by the Israeli Embassy, she delivered a lecture on Israel’s cutting-edge medical innovations and efforts to promote women’s health. However, her visit coincided with a surge in anti-Israel sentiment in the Norwegian capital, turning her into an unofficial goodwill ambassador amid growing hostility.

"Walking through Oslo and seeing the anti-Israel protests flood the streets was shocking," Dr. Almog recounted, according to a press release. "The sheer number of demonstrators, the hostility in the air—it was an unsettling and painful experience. Feeling such deep hatred toward Israel firsthand was truly difficult."

A DEMONSTRATION in support of Gazan Palestinians takes place outside the Norwegian Parliament, in Oslo, in November. UNRWA heads sit quietly by in anticipation of being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as if they were not party to aiding a terror group, the writer asserts. (credit: NTB/REUTERS)

Keep calm and carry on

Despite the tense atmosphere, Dr. Almog remained focused on her mission. She participated in podcasts, press interviews, and Norwegian television appearances, using every opportunity to showcase Israel’s contributions to medicine and humanitarian aid.

At an event organized by the Israeli Embassy, she met with a group of pro-Israel women who defied public pressure to show support. Some had even taken to the streets on International Women’s Day, holding signs calling for the return of Israeli hostages.

Her lecture on medical advancements and women's health was met with enthusiasm and heartfelt responses, the press release noted. Israeli Ambassador to Norway Yana Kotliar, who spearheaded the visit, praised Dr. Almog for her participation, emphasizing the importance of such engagements in strengthening Israel’s image and fostering dialogue during challenging times.