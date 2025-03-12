Palestinian illegal resident jumps to his death after seeing police officers

A Palestinian worker illegally residing in Israel jumped to his death after seeing police arrive on the scene, the police said on Wednesday.

The Palestinian was working in construction and was residing at a construction site in Mevaseret Zion where the police operated.

The police said that during the operations, they identified a few suspects and asked that they open the door, which they didn't.

Upon entering the apartment on the fifth floor, the police said they saw one of the suspects run towards a balcony and jump.

He was treated by emergency medical services and transferred to the hospital, where medical personnel determined his death.

Four suspects arrested

The four other suspects remained on site and were arrested and transferred to police for further investigation.