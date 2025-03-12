IAF flies low over Syria, sends message that Israel will protect Druze

IAF fighter jets flew at a low altitude over Syria in recent days as a way of sending a message to the new Syrian regime that Israel will protect the Druze, N12 first reported on Wednesday morning.

Another aim of the air display was to drive interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's forces away from the Druze areas of Syria, N12 added.

Against the backdrop of the new regime's massacre of Alawites in the country, some Druze fear the same fate, N12 said.

Israel has been in continuous contact with Syrian Druze leaders, promising to protect them from harm.

On March 1, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement saying, "We will not allow the terrorist regime of radical Islam in Syria to harm the Druze."

"If the regime harms the Druze, it will be harmed by us. We are committed to our Druze brothers in Israel to do everything to prevent harm to their Druze brothers in Syria, and we will take all necessary steps to maintain their security." Druze people from Israel, the Golan Heights and Syria use speakers and microphones to communicate across the Syrian-Golan Heights border, after children and teens were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket Israel says was fired from Lebanon, near Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Golan Heights (credit: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS)

Druze worker scheme

Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a pilot scheme that will bring Syrian Druze workers into Israel will begin next week. The workers will first be allocated to agricultural work in the Golan Heights.

On Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the IDF carried out a wave of strikes in Syria, with the stated aim of preventing the new Syrian regime from acquiring arms left behind by Assad forces.

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted night radars and detection equipment, which could be used to build an aerial intelligence picture.