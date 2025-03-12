Light rail, heavy costs: Jerusalem commuters protest transportation price hikes

The spike in ticket prices for Jerusalem's light rail at the end of last month has caused significant pushback and sparked a campaign calling on the public to report any problems with the train.

Prices increased from NIS 6 to NIS 8 at the end of February, an increase of over 30%, with no significant change to the service provided. Travellers transferring from busses to the light rail now need to pay an additional NIS 2 on transfer.

The price hike is the first in a series, and in April, the prices of Israel Railway and bus rides are also set to increase by dozens of percent without a planned significant change to services or increased frequency or reliability on bus and rail lines.

"We all feel it – insane overcrowding, endless malfunctions, and frustrating delays. And yet, they still charge us 8 shekels for a service that doesn’t even meet basic standards," Hitorerut in Jerusalem said in a WhatsApp group opened to fight the price increase.

"Now is the time to act! How? By reporting as much as possible. The more evidence we gather, the clearer the picture we can present and the more pressure we can apply for change," the post went on, followed by a link to a Google Form where riders can report problems.

Riders are encouraged to report everything from issues with the frequency of the train to overcrowding.

In protest of the price increase and the fact that the ceremony caused train stoppages, city council members from Hitorerut refused to attend the light rail christening ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

"It’s completely disconnected from reality to hold a ceremony when service levels are at rock bottom—and even worse, to disrupt service further for the sake of the ceremony, especially at stations serving visitors to Hadassah Ein Kerem," said Adir Schwarz, Jerusalem deputy mayor and head of the Hitorerut party.

"If the Transportation Ministry officials were actually on the ground, they would hear countless complaints from Jerusalem residents—100% justified—about the lack of reliability, low frequency, severe overcrowding, and endless malfunctions.

'Out-of-touch decision'

Schwarz called on the transportation ministry to improve services and initiated a discussion on the price increase in the Knesset.

"It is unreasonable to raise the price of a basic necessity like the Jerusalem light rail by 33%, especially when it carries over 180,000 passenger trips every day. This is an out-of-touch decision—both with the financial situation of Jerusalem residents, who live in a socio-economic tier 2 city, and with the current level of service provided by the light rail."

