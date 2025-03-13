Purim spirit: Firefighters rappel down building for disabled youth dressed as superheroes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 13, 2025 09:25
Firefighters rappel down the façade of the Feuerstein Institute. March 11, 2025. (photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY)
Firefighters rappel down the façade of the Feuerstein Institute. March 11, 2025.
(photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY)

Firefighters of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Authority dressed up as superheroes and rappelled down the Feuerstein Institute ahead of Purim, the organization said earlier this week. 

The Institute is an educational center for people with disabilities aged 7-21.

The firefighters came down the building, donning Batman, Superman, and Spiderman costumes while the residents of the institutes cheered on. 

'A meaningful moment'

"A firefighter is not measured only in moments of emergency but also in their ability to bring light and joy to people in the community," Shai Drori, chief of the Special Rescue Unit said. 

Firefighters dressed up as superheroes. (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY)
Firefighters dressed up as superheroes. (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY)

"Seeing their smiles, excitement, and happiness was a meaningful moment for us," he added.

"Purim is a holiday of joy, giving, and connection. There is no better example of this than seeing firefighters create magical moments."



