Israel transfers thousands of humanitarian aid packages to Syrian Druze

Israel has transferred some 10,000 packages of humanitarian aid to Syrian Druze in recent weeks, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry noted that the transfer was carried out in conjunction with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel.

Most of the packages were transported to As-Suwayda, while others were delivered to Druze communities near the border with Israel.

The packages include basic food supplies, such as salt, oil, flour, and rice.

"We have a bold alliance with our Druze brothers. It is a privilege to help them," Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar noted. View of the humanitarian aid transferred to the Syrian Druze. March 13, 2025. (credit: SIVAN SHACHOR/GPO)

In a region in which we will always be a minority, it is both necessary and the right thing to do to assist other minorities," he added.

The move comes as Israel has been in contact with Syrian Druze leaders, promising to protect them from harm following the toppling of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the subsequent ascension to power of Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Katz addresses Syrian Druze

On March 1, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement saying, "We will not allow the terrorist regime of radical Islam in Syria to harm the Druze."

"If the regime harms the Druze, it will be harmed by us. We are committed to our Druze brothers in Israel to do everything to prevent harm to their Druze brothers in Syria, and we will take all necessary steps to maintain their security."

Last week, Katz confirmed Israel intends to allow Syrian Druze and Circassians to work on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.