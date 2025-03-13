Four arrested in Jerusalem for spreading terror support online, police say

Four residents of east Jerusalem were arrested for a variety of cases of incitement and online support of terrorism in recent months, Israel Police announced Thursday.

Multiple investigations have been underway in recent weeks by the David Subdistrict Police in the Jerusalem District. Investigations focused on several east Jerusalem and Old City residents who were suspected of publishing incitement content and expressing direct support for various terror organizations, according to authorities.

One suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday night, was a man in his 30s from east Jerusalem. He was arrested due to incitement-related posts throughout recent months, including shared images of senior Hamas commander Mohammed Deif and additional inciting content, including statements from Ismail Haniyeh’s daughter-in-law, such as: “A justified holy war/Jihad, unwavering steadfastness accepted unconditionally, and victory is near, O people of Gaza.”

Following his interrogation, detention was extended to allow for continued investigation into the publications.

In recent days, three additional suspects were identified by surveillance operators from the district’s control center (“Mabat 2000”) in the Old City and subsequently arrested by police officers.

Incitement from minors

Interrogations revealed an extensive collection of inciting content, including from a 17-year-old minor residing in the Old City, who was photographed on the Temple Mount with eliminated terrorist Omar Shweiki.

Additionally, various songs with inciting lyrics were playing in the background of his posts, including “Be proud, O Palestine, and take pride in Al-Qassam.” His content included captions referring to his terrorist associate, stating: “He died fighting, and I die in pain; his blood was spilled, and my heart is bleeding.”

Another man in his 20s from the Old City wrote on one of his social media profiles, “I will remain a supporter of the Front until the day I die, and my flag will remain red.” His posts also included several images of Abu Obeida, the spokesperson of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, as well as graphic content from the October 7 massacre, depicting Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israeli territory. He has also praised the terrorists for their actions in writing.

Another suspect, a woman in her 30s from Ras al-Amud, was found to have posted images in the Old City and on the Temple Mount in previous years, showing Hamas flags, accompanied by the caption: “We uphold the agreement and renew the pledge; from here, we started, and to here, we belong.”

The consistent glorification and praise for the terrorist organizations led to their arrests and further detention, as well as court appearances.