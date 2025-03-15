WATCH: Israeli government employee arrested for smuggling women into country

Israel Police arrested a government employee on suspicion that he smuggled Georgian women into the country to work illegally, police announced Tuesday.

A police press release detailed how a Population and Immigration Authority employee gave three women access cards without the necessary paperwork and registration at border control at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The police, in cooperation with the Intelligence Division at Ben-Gurion Airport, conducted a cover mission on the airport employee for months before his arrest. Police were informed that the suspect allowed foreign female workers illegal entry into Israel using his position and resources, including free-access gate cards.

Undercover officers from the police 747 unit observed the 20-year-old employee meet the Georgian women, brief them on the situation, and then provide them with pre-prepared gate cards so that they could bypass passport control. Ben Gurion Airport (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bypassing border control

He is suspected of doing this so that he could smuggle the women into the country without state oversight.

The airport employee also reportedly maintained connections with others involved in the scheme in Georgia and Israel.

Police arrested the suspect on charges including conspiracy to commit a crime, breach of trust, fraud under aggravated circumstances, and violating Israel’s entry laws.

Officers also conducted a search of his home in Beit Jann for additional evidence.

Police will question the illegally-admitted women before they are deported back to Georgia.