IDF ready to pull trigger on Hamas leadership in Gaza if hostage talks fall through

IDF sources expect the Israeli government to authorize military operations in the Gaza Strip if no last-minute breakthrough occurs in the hostage deal.

According to military sources, the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Southern Command expanded the bank of potential Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip during the ceasefire.

“This target bank will enable the government to escalate operations in stages to apply pressure on Hamas leadership if negotiations for a hostage release stall,” the sources said.

One option under consideration as additional leverage is the reoccupation of areas in northern Gaza. However, defense officials maintain that the ceasefire and negotiations should be fully explored before any further military escalation.

At this stage, airstrikes against targets in Gaza have intensified, alongside increased fire at Palestinians being sent to confront IDF soldiers in buffer zones.

Military sources stated that Hamas leadership in Gaza remains in hiding, “and therefore believes it is immune, prolonging the situation.” In response, the government has imposed additional measures, including halting humanitarian aid, stopping fuel transfers, and preventing the entry of caravans.

Civil unrest in the Gaza Strip is pressuring Hamas leadership

The sources added that the growing frustration among Palestinians is exerting pressure on Hamas leadership. Many who returned to northern Gaza encountered widespread destruction and, realizing there was no place to live and no imminent reconstruction efforts, decided to return to humanitarian shelters in the south.

It is also likely that Hamas is preparing for the possibility of a ceasefire collapse, with trained squads ready to attack IDF forces in buffer zones and potentially attempt border infiltrations.

In response, Israel has reinforced its border forces and reorganized operational deployments.