Returning home: A Kiryat Shmona family’s journey after a year of evacuation

While many of the families around her were scared, Anna Livandenko and her two young children were ready to go back home to Kiryat Shmona after over a year of being evacuated: "I wasn't afraid. I don't know why," the brave woman said on Sunday, adding that maybe it was because of her husband, who works alongside the IDF, and told her going home will be safe.

Livadenko spent a year in Tel Aviv with her children before moving them north to be closer to where their father was working; she also explained that "the kids didn't remember what their dad's name was anymore, or what he looked like." She realized the importance of bringing the family all together.

The family stayed first in a hotel, then in an apartment, and after they moved to a vacation cabin [while the family was being evacuated]. Now, she is ready to go back home.

She mentioned she wasn't worried about her children going back to school, saying she knows that they have safe areas and drills to make sure the children know what to do in case of emergency and described the tumult of being evacuees: "My daughter switched kindergartens, and my son started first grade in Kiryat Shmona, and then the war started."

The woman also explained that some of the families are talking about security very frequently because they are "very afraid" and "didn't want to come back". Rooadblocks in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel. October 13, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Livadenko emphasized that the family was tired of being outside of their home and that she and her children were ready to return to Kiryat Shmona. In addition, she explained: "We are on the border, it's Kiryat Shmona. There is a shelter or a safe area every meter here, and the first thing I asked when I went into my daughter's kindergarten was 'where is the shelter, where do they need to go.'"

The process of returning home

The family moved up north, near the Kinneret, for a few months before finally returning home at the end of last month. In the weeks leading up to their return, Livadenko went to their family home in Kiryat Shmona to do renovations each weekend.

The renovations were necessary because of the family's young children. Windows, doors, and multiple walls of the home were damaged in the war: "There were [rocket] impacts across from the house, so we started organizing and renovating because we knew that when we came back home, it was going to be winter and rainy", Anna described.

Livadenko highlighted that the family did not have anywhere else to stay or a big family to lean on. Fortunately, the family got some funding to cover repairs to their home. Still, not everything was covered, Livadenko said, stressing that the family had not asked for anything new - just to refurbish what they already had.

The family also needed to pay out of pocket and waited to be reimbursed for a long time, and she highlighted that contractors have raised prices as demand for repairs has increased.

While things are not perfect, she feels Israel's leadership is doing what it can: "I love my city, I love our people, and I love our country even more since we have gone through these hard times. Am Yisrael Chai." The woman also congratulated Kiryat Shmona's mayor, Avichai Stern, saying that "there are downsides, but [the leadership is] working."