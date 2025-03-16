Eggsodus averted? Egg import quota rises to meet Passover demand

Ahead of Passover, the quota of customs-free imported eggs has been increased, the Agriculture and Raw Food Security Ministry and Finance Ministry announced Sunday.

The quota was raised to 105 million, and about 40 million have already been imported, the ministries said.

The decision to increase the quotas was made based on forecasts of how many eggs will be available. Similar quotas are created each year to meet increased demand between January and April, and additional quotas have been created as the Israel-Hamas War, weather, and bird flu impacted supply.

Chicken coops that produce eggs in the Galilee and on the Golan Heights produce about 1.6 billion eggs annually, or 73% of Israel’s average yearly production of 2.2 billion eggs.

Egg production in the North was severely impacted by the war with Hezbollah.

Price of eggs to be fixed

The price of eggs will remain fixed, the ministries said, adding that in light of the increased quota, no shortage is expected.