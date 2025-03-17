New pre-military academy to open in honor of fallen IDF commander

A new pre-military academy is set to open in Ramat Gan in honor of Staff Sergeant Ido Shammich, an IDF commander who was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip, according to a press release from the Ganei Tikva municipality.

The Israeli Puzzle Academy, which operates under the BINA organization, will focus on studies in Zionism, Israeli Judaism, and community service, preparing cadets for military service and leadership roles in Israeli society.

The academy’s curriculum will include security and leadership training, along with an exploration of Jewish heritage. The program will also feature excerpts from Shammich’s journal, written during combat in Gaza, which will be used to inspire new cadets, as stated in the press release.

Ido’s parents, Uri and Ofra Shammich, expressed their gratitude for the new academy in a statement: “Ido was a person of pure giving, love for the land, and true brotherhood. Establishing this academy is a natural continuation of the values that guided him in life, ensuring that his legacy will inspire generations of young people on their way to meaningful service and contribution to Israeli society. We have no doubt that the academy’s cadets will carry his flag and spread his values. This is a life project that fills us with pride.”

BINA, which has promoted Israeli-Jewish identity and democratic values since 1996, operates pre-military academies in Tel Aviv and Nahariya. The new institution in Ramat Gan will be part of this network, offering cadets a year of learning, personal development, and preparation for military service, according to the press release. Staff Sergeant Ido Shammich. (credit: Courtesy)

'Focused on the future'

Nir Broida, CEO of BINA, emphasized the academy’s role: “As the poet Yehuda Amichai wrote, ‘Every person is a dam between past and future. When they pass, the dam breaks, and the past floods into the future.’ I am deeply grateful to the Shammich family for choosing us as partners in this memorial, which is entirely focused on the future."

"At BINA, we approach this educational mission with deep reverence—educating many young people in the spirit of Ido’s inspiring character. Through this educational endeavor, the past will flow forward and shape the future. I invite high school seniors from all sectors of Israeli society to join us on this journey and register for the academy as soon as possible.”

Lizy Delaricha, Mayor of Ganei Tikva, welcomed the initiative, stating: “Ido was one of our very best, a true role model of leadership and courage. The academy established in his memory will preserve his legacy and equip young people with the tools to become Israel’s future leaders.”